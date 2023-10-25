A Very French Halloween

Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year. As a former theater kid with an absolutely insatiable sweet tooth, if I were to invent a holiday it would probably involve dressing up in costume in public and forcing strangers to give me copious amounts of candy.

Unfortunately, Halloween’s not really a big thing in France. I’ve been told that interest in it fluctuates over the years, but when I lived in France there was nary a pumpkin in sight. That’s why we’ve compiled a guide to where to celebrate Halloween in France, and where to get a little witchy in Paris. Plan on staying in? Watch some French horror movies to get you in a spooky mood. And, of course, we’ve got a list of French-inspired Halloween costumes to help out those folks looking for something they can throw together at the last minute, from Marie Antoinette to Choupette.

If you’re just in it for the candy, and happen to be in Paris, you might want to explore our recommendations for the best chocolate shops in Paris. You might even find some Halloween-inspired treats.

Fundraising shout out

Last week I touched on French basketball in my newsletter, and a reader was kind enough to reach out and invite me to a fundraising event for the YMCA at 14 rue de Trevise in Paris. Inaugurated in 1893, it’s apparently the oldest basketball court in the world still in its original state! If you’re interested in learning more, check out their website.

Things I found on the Internet…

Speaking a different language can change the decisions you make in high stress situations. AI can help you plan your next vacation. And yet another reason you should always choose champagne over Prosecco.

