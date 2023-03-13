Believe it or not, Paris has a lot of Irish pubs.

Does that mean Paris has a lot of Irish people? Judging solely from the number of Irish bars in Paris, there are a lot. And on St. Patrick’s Day, there are even more (who among us has not claimed a bit of Irish heritage at some point in our lives?). St. Patrick’s Day certainly brings people together—French people looking to have fun, Irish people looking to celebrate, American study abroad students looking to enjoy yet another holiday that they’ve commercialized, and everyone looking to have a good old pint.

Of course, there are also non-drinking events. At the Centre Culturel Irlandais, there will be a five-day celebration of the holiday, replete with music and on the 18th, a free St Patrick’s street festival of concerts and screenings for all ages, from 12:30 pm to 6:30 pm. More information on this fun celebration, here.

That said… with St. Patty’s falling on a Friday this year, work is no excuse not to go out to one of Paris’ many Irish (or just “British”) pubs even if it’s just for one beer. Frenchly has five places worth hitting up this March 17th, listed in order of totalement Irlandais to touristy. Regardless of where you go, don’t forget that most bars and clubs close around 4 or 5 am. Cheers!

The Quiet Man

For a night away from a typical Parisian evening, head over to The Quiet Man. This bar’s bright-green facade is anything but quiet—it’s an ostentatious announcement of the bar’s Irishness. Don’t be intimidated! Inside, it’s a tight but friendly local pub, full of people who go there regularly to meet friends and drink a few pints together. You’re going to find a perfect-pour Guinness here on their beer list, and more excitingly a longer list of well-priced whiskey. The bar hosts a lot of Irish and Irish-themed events like live Irish music nights, rugby games, singalongs of traditional Irish songs, and the official meetings of the Irish Association in Paris.

5 rue des Haudriettes, 75003 (map)

Eden Park Pub

This chic pub, mostly because it is located in Saint-Germain-des-Près, called Eden Park Pub is a great spot to meet both handsome foreigners and Frenchies. A gentleman’s club, it is owned by the owners of a French rugby clothing brand. Happy hour from 5 pm – 8 pm is worth it.

10 Rue Princesse, 75006 (map)

The Green Goose

As Irish as you’ll get in Paris, Kieran Loughney opened The Green Goose, a spacious endroit with a staggering selection of beers and a gastropub menu of modern grub. Wide wooden tables and a great FrIrish menu make The Green Goose a delicious restaurant during the day, while TV screens and an extensive list of well-priced Irish beers on tap transform The Green Goose into an energetic hot-spot at night. Go for the live music when you can, and Shepherd’s pie for dinner with a side of triple cooked potatoes with herbs and caramelized onions.

19 rue des Boulets, 75011 (map)

Freedom and Firkin (Freedom Pub)

If you’d prefer more of a bar/club with an international crowd, playing mostly mid-2000s American music, The Freedom Pub is the place to be. Despite being located just off the Champs-Elysées, unlike the other establishments in the area, Freedom Pub does not charge a cover charge. Drinks are reasonably priced, and women pay 1€ less than men do. (Hey, it’s the least they can do to make up for the wage gap!) There’s food, a good-sized drink menu, and usually a table available where you can feel safe stashing coats. Freedom Pub tends to attract a mix of French people and university rugby teams from England and Ireland. (Yes, we admit it, Freedom Pub is English and they get a lot of clientele from Britain, but they’re sure to be celebrating on St. Patty’s.)

8 Rue de Berri, 75008 (map)

The Cambridge Public House

Throw out all your preconceptions about pubs because this stylish British pub is here to challenge them all. Not only does The Cambridge Public House not smell like beer and sweat, it is actually charming and design-forward. The British fare served here is excellent (albeit sourced from France) but made on site from made from scratch! The bar also features some great ales like British Pimms. And of course there’s a cheese plate, of French cheeses, of course!

8 Rue de Poitou, 75003 (map)

The Highlander

Perhaps one of the most famous Parisian pubs, at least with the study-abroad students, is the well-priced Highlander. Located in the heart if the 5eme, by the Seine river near the Pont Neuf and hop away from Notre Dame Cathedral, this Scottish pub is the place to be on any given night. The pub offers excellent happy hour deals, but you might also want to pop in on a Wednesday night for their open-mic.

8 Rue de Nevers, 75006 (map)

Corcoran’s Irish Pub Grand Boulevard

Finally, we’ve got a not-so-inside-scoop-since-they-advertise-it celebration. A chain establishment, Corcoran’s Irish Pub Grand Boulevard hosts a very commercial, classically-Americanized St. Patrick’s Day fête. Party-goers spill out onto the Boulevard Poissonnière, donning temporary Shamrock tattoos, fake beards, and bright green apparel. For a fun activity, keep track of the number of people claiming they’re ¼ Irish. The music will be loud, the drinks expensive (once the brief happy hour on shots ends), and the toilet paper in the bathroom will be gone. But if you’re looking for that kind of sloppy celebration… it’s perfect.

23 Boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 (map)