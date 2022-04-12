Bakeries have closed, new ones have opened… after two years of the pandemic, it’s time to take stock of the baguette sitch in The Big Apple. Our sister publication, French Morning, is organizing a contest for the best baguette. And we need your participation! It is you, Frenchly readers, who will help choose the finalists.

The contest will take place in two stages:

You designate your favorite baguettes, up to three possible choices per voter. All you have to do is fill in the questionnaire. There are no restrictions: chains, grocery stores and small neighborhood bakeries are allowed, as long as they make their own bread.

From your choices, we will make a list of bakeries that will participate in the grand finale, open to the public, on Wednesday, May 18 at the Consulate General of France in New York. A jury of professionals, including Chefs Alain Allegretti, Jacques Torres and Laurent Tourondel, will select the Best Baguette of 2022. While the jury will blind taste the bread, the public will be able to stroll from stand to stand to form their own opinions. Your final vote will help award a “Public Prize.”

Tickets are available here. Free for children under 5 years old.

We are counting on you! Go Frenchly!

Form is HERE to vote for your favorite baguettes.

(This article was originally published here on French Morning.)