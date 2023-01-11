It’s chilly out there! Right about now, you might be looking for some favorite winter recipes to warm up your bones. Well, be prepared to learn a simple and fantastic French classic in time for January’s restorative long weekend, Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Chef Stephane of the YouTube series French Cooking Academy decided to go old school on this cooking tutorial — and we’re talking Medieval peasant-level old school. On this post, th French chef teaches viewers how to make Soupe au Choux, or cabbage soup. But don’t turn up your nose just yet. This simple dish of two types of cabbage (choux frisé and choux cabus), carrots, onion, and chicken stock is ratcheted to the next level by thick slabs of pork belly bacon, which gives the vegetable soup the flavor and meatiness you need to get you through the winter. Remember to never add salt at the beginning, as the slabs of pork belly will give the soup more than enough salty, fatty deliciousness. And the dish wouldn’t be complete without croutons (a great way to get rid of day-old bread), topped with cheese “if you’re feeling cheeky.”

