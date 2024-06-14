The French Espresso Martini I’ll Be Drinking All Summer

I am a known espresso martini hater. Kahlúa leaves a bad taste in my mouth, and even higher-end coffee liqueurs don’t usually hit for me. But I recently tried a French take on an espresso martini that left me thinking: “Now, that’s that me espresso.” It came in the form of Grand Brulot, a VSOP Cognac which is blended with coffee beans, before being aged in French oak barrels. Sweet, rich, and elegant, this coffee-infused spirit would work great on its own as a digestif, or poured over vanilla ice cream for something affogato-esque. It also mixes well in a 1:1 ratio with bourbon (might I suggest this Cognac Cask Finish bourbon from Redemption?), with perhaps a dash of orange bitters.

But what you really want to do with Grand Brulot is make a killer espresso martini. Check out the recipe below for an after-dinner drink that will sway even the most skeptical of ‘tini drinkers.

French Espresso Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz Grand Brulot

1 oz Espresso

½ oz Amaretto (or Crème de Noyaux for a French twist, if you can get your hands on it)

Directions:

Using a shaker, combine Grand Brulot, espresso, and Amaretto together. Shake vigorously with ice, and then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a few coffee beans, or an orange twist.