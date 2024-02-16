Where to Find Fondue & Raclette in NYC

Winter is not the time to cut corners when it comes to dining out, and nothing exemplifies the unfettered indulgence of French cuisine like fondue and raclette. These two cheesy dishes, found throughout the Alps that join France and Switzerland, are similar in some ways, and different in others. Raclette refers to the type of cheese used in the dish, which is heated until bubbling on a special raclette grill, and then scraped over a pile of potatoes, charcuterie, and cornichons. Cheese fondue, on the other hand, is generally made from a combination of cheeses, often gruyère and Swiss cheese, which are bolstered with white wine, kirsch, and nutmeg, and served melted in a constantly heated pot. Bread is generally dipped in cheese fondue, though you’ll also find meats and veggies like what you would be served with raclette.

While both fondue and raclette are easy to make at home, you may not want to deal with the mess. So here are a few restaurants in New York where you can find fondue and raclette this winter.

Café Select

Shutterstock

One of the most reliable places to find the perfect après-ski vibe in New York, Café Select is a Swiss restaurant in the Lower East Side that looks like it’s located in a 20th century European train station. Their fondue/raclette prix fixe menu is ideal for group outings, and for $75 per person you’ll get to choose either fondue or raclette, plus an appetizer of your choice. There are six flavors of fondue (classic, wild mushroom, “South of the Alps,” white truffle, fresh herbs, and dark beer), each of which comes with an assortment of cubed filone bread, vegetables, potatoes, cornichons, pickled onions, and fruit. The raclette option also comes with potatoes, vegetables, pickled onions, and cornichons. Cured meats and sausages can be added to either prix fixe for an additional price.

Address: 212 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

Le Dive

Credit: Golden Age Hospitality

Le Dive, the Lower East Side tabac-inspired wine bar/restaurant, will also start offering fondue for two this winter. For $42, the fondue will come with a freshly baked baguette, charcuterie (bresaola or Jambon de Paris), apples, grapes, herbed potatoes, sausage (Toulouse or boudin blanc), peppers, green beans, and cornichons. For an additional $20, you can add black truffle paste for a decadent twist.

Address: 37 Canal St, New York, NY 10002

La Bonne Soupe

Instagram: @labonnenyc

Though known for its French Onion Soup, Midtown’s longtime French staple La Bonne Soupe, which celebrated 50 years of operation in 2023, has other melted, cheesy dishes in store. Their Fondue au Fromage, priced at $55, is one of their specialties, and comes with sliced baguette, potatoes, apples, and cornichons. Order the house salad on the side so you can at least pretend you got your vegetables in.

Address: 48 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

Taureau

Instagram: @lasirenenyc

The stylish Tribeca bistro Taureau has one of the most comprehensive fondue menus in New York City. Fondue is what they do, and all that they do. You can choose from six cheese fondue options (Cheddar & Monterey, Soprano, Devil Whiff, Pyrenees, Old Swiss, Perigord), which range from tangy, to spicy, to truffle-rich. Each comes with croutons and a green salad. You can also choose the less common meat fondue, where your steak, chicken, or pork can be cooked in a red wine broth, a veggie stock, or olive oil. There is also a chocolate fondue, which comes with fruits, cake, and marshmallows. Additional meats, veggies, and fruits are available for purchase with each fondue option. Fondues can be ordered à la carte, or you can do a prix fixe of $55 for two courses, or $69 for three. Note that Taureau is cash only. (They also accept checks, AMEX, and cryptocurrency.)

Address: 558 Broome St, New York, NY 10013

Kashkaval Garden

Credit: Kashkaval Garden

Unlike the other restaurants on this list, Kashkaval Garden doesn’t have an Alpine background, but rather a Mediterranean one. This Hell’s Kitchen wine bar is rustic and candlelit, perfect for date night or a sophisticated night out with friends. Their fondue is extremely well-priced, at only $23 per person, and comes in four flavors: Classic (with gruyère and raclette), Truffle, Cheddar & Cider, and Kashkaval (made with Bulgarian sheep’s milk). The fondue comes with baguette, and you can order add-ins like veggies, Bulgarian charcuterie, and roasted potatoes. Pair with a gorgeous Savoy wine.

Address: 852 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.