10 French Restaurants in NYC Offering Valentine’s Day Specials

Nothing could be more romantic than taking your beloved to dinner in Paris, right? Unfortunately, not all of us have the money or time to embark on a French vacation in the middle of February. Luckily, New Yorkers can enjoy the next best thing: Dinner for two at one of NYC’s best French restos. These 10 French restaurants have special Valentine’s Day menus to offer you an unforgettable culinary experience with the one you love.

Please note that there are a number of Valentine’s Day specials, including the $1,000-per person prix fixe at Per Se and one at Jean-Georges, that have not been included as they were already sold out at the time of writing.

1. La Grande Boucherie

Heart-shaped mille-feuille from La Grande Boucherie

A New York staple, and one of the most stunningly beautiful restaurants in Manhattan, La Grande Boucherie would make for a magical place to take your significant other. This year, they will be offering a $145 per-person prix fixe menu, which includes a champagne toast and a three-course dinner of Roasted Butternut Squash Velouté, Filet de Bœuf “Oscar,” and a raspberry Mille-Feuille. This menu will also be available at Petite Boucherie, Boucherie Union Square, and Boucherie West Village.

2. La Sirene

Instagram: @lasirenenyc

Both the Soho and Upper West Side locations of French restaurant La Sirene will be offering a three-course, $96 per person prix fixe menu this Valentine’s Day. The offerings are luxe in the extreme, with appetizers like Foie Gras au Torchon and broiled Oysters Vendome; main dishes like a Rack of Lamb au Jus or an Herb, Wine and Shallot Market Fish steamed with Beurre Blanc and Caviar; and desserts like Profiteroles or a Croquembouche au Caramel.

3. Koloman

Instagram: @kolomannyc

For something a little more unique, pay a visit to the French-Austrian restaurant Koloman, whose dining experience is inspired by the European cafe culture of the early 20th century. For $165 per person, you can enjoy their Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner menu, with dishes including Charred Scallops, a Roasted Leek Pithivier, and Grilled Lobster. Additional wine pairings are also available.

4. Claudette

Oysters at Claudette

One of the more affordable Valentine’s Day prix fixe menus in NYC comes courtesy of Claudette. This Greenwich Village staple will be offering a three-course version of their Provençal-oriented menu for $85 per person, with an additional wine pairing available for $30 per person. There are several dishes to choose from between the three courses, including a Tuna Crudo, House Made Gnocchi, Vegetable Tagine, Poached Halibut with truffle and caviar, Canalé in a berry compote, and a Gâteau au Chocolat, among others.

5. Le Jardinier

Heart-shaped dessert from Le Jardinier

The Michelin-starred Midtown restaurant Le Jardinier, known for its vegetable-forward and highly-seasonal menu, will be offering two Valentine’s Day prix fixe menus. Their 4-course dinner menu, available from 5:30 pm to 10 pm for $225 per person, will include dishes like Ricotta Agnolotti and Grass-fed Beef Tenderloin. For those willing to play hooky and spend their entire day together, Le Jardinier will also have a 3-course lunch menu, available from 11:30 am to 2pm, for $95 per person, with dishes like Carolina Gold Rice Risotto and Maine Scallops. Wine pairings are also available for an additional price.

6. French Louie

Instagram: @frenchlouienyc

Brooklynites, fret not: French Louie has a Valentine’s Day dinner prepared for you. At the junction of Cobble Hill and Boerum hill, you can enjoy a four-course, $100 per person prix fixe menu at this French resto. Start with some canapés, then choose between dishes like Tuna Tartare, Duck Crepes à l’Orange, Dry Aged Steak, Roasted Squash, Bananas Foster Profiteroles, or a Salted Chocolate Tarte. Pair your meal with their selection of crémants and champagnes.

7. Le Crocodile

Instagram: @lecrocodilebk

Step out in style with a Valentine’s Day dinner at Le Crocodile in Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel. Their four-course prix fixe at $155 per person was designed by Chefs Jake Leiber and Aidan O’Neal, featuring dishes like Truffle Foie Gras, Salmon Tartare, Entrecote with Panisse and Sauce Foyot, Halibut with Caviar Beurre Blanc and Leeks, and an Angel Food Cake with Rose and Cognac Creme Anglaise.

8. Rampoldi

Restaurant interior of Rampoldi

On the Upper West Side, those looking for more of a Monégasque flair can set up shop at Rampoldi, the New York edition of the famous Monte Carlo restaurant. Their three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day is $150 per person, and includes menu items such as Foie Gras Terrine, Sea Scallops Carpaccio, Filet de Boeuf, Pistachio Cake, and Chocolat et Framboise. You can also splurge on luxe add-ons like caviar and oysters for an extra special night.

9. Marseille

Instagram: @marseillenyc

Take a trip to Marseille without leaving Hell’s Kitchen for a Provençal-tinted Valentine’s Day dinner. The options are vast for this three-course, $85 per person prix fixe. Whether you want Foie Gras, Lobster Bisque, Braised Lamb Shank Marocain, Bouillabaisse aux Legumes, Crème Brûlée, or Pot de Crème, you are sure to find something to fit every taste and every diet.

10. Mino Brasserie

The Valentine’s Day pavlova at Mino Brasserie

While this French restaurant just south of Union Square isn’t offering a prix fixe menu this Valentine’s Day, Mino Brasserie will have a gorgeous heart-shaped Pavlova for you to split with your loved one. This is the only kind of broken heart you’ll want to experience this Valentine’s Day.

Catherine Rickman is a writer, professional Francophile, and host of the Expat Horror Stories podcast. She is currently somewhere in Brooklyn with a fork in one hand and a pen in the other, and you can follow her adventures on Instagram @catrickman, or on TikTok @catinthekitchen.