After the Bûche de Nöel (Yule log), the beginning of the year is synonymous with another holiday, l’Épiphanie and its traditional Galette des Rois, called King’s Cake in the United States. The cake symbolizes the gifts the three wise men brought Jesus at his birth. Here is a list of places where you can continue to satisfy your sweet tooth this January and score a delicious galette. Watch out for the fève (bean)!

Manhattan

On the Lower East Side, Ceci-Cela Patisserie is offering fresh Galettes des Rois through the end of February. They are $35 each and you can call 212 274-9179 to order. Address: 14 Delancey Street.

Also on the Lower East Side, Salon Sucré offers a galette for 6 people for $35 and one for 8 people for $45. You can pre-order and some galettes will also be available for purchase on site. You can pick them up during the first two weeks of January on site. Turn the oven on high for 10 minutes, turn it off and insert the galette for 5 minutes. Address: The Market Line, 115 Delancey St – (567) 703-6227

At its three Manhattan and Brooklyn locations, Millefeuille offers two sizes of galettes for 6 and 10 people, at $34.90 and $48.90 respectively. Call to check availability and allow 24 hours before pickup. Addresses: 552 LaGuardia Pl – (212) 533-4698; 622 Vanderbilt Ave – (347) 350-8838; 2175 Broadway – (212) 362-6261.

At Ladurée, pastry chef Julien Alvarez, who arrived in March, has created an Italian-accented Epiphany brioche with dried fruit (orange, grapefruit, grapes) and an almond and bitter orange center with whole almonds. The individual slice is $8.50, the slice for 4 people is $32, the slice for 6 is $48 and the slice for 8 people is $62. Addresses: 864 Madison Avenue – 646-558-3157; in Soho: 76 Thompson St – 646-392-7868

On the Upper East Side, Miss Madeleine offers a Galette des Rois, available for purchase on the spot or to order on her website. The medium size serves 4 to 6 people and costs $16 (or $15 without the bean and crown), and the large, for 8 to 10 people is $33 (or $32 without the bean and crown). The individual portion is $7. Address: 400 East 82nd St. – (646)896-1227.

Also on the Upper East Side, pastry chef Jessica Massias has joined the Le Moulin à Cafe and she’s making the Galettes des Rois in two sizes this year, 8 inches for $32 and 11 inches for $42. You can order by phone at 212-288-5088. Address: 1439 York Ave.

The famous Barachou, meanwhile, sells two sizes of galettes for 4-5 people or 6-7 people at $32 and $42. You can pre-order them for pickup from January 7 until the end of the month. Address: 449 Amsterdam Ave. – (646) 398-7788.

On the Upper West Side, Silver Moon Bakery offers two types of Galettes des Rois, traditional frangipane or raspberry. The 8-inch one costs $44, the 10-inch is $55 and the 12-inch is $65 ($48, $58 and $68 for raspberry respectively). Address: 2740 Broadway – (212) 866-4717.

In Midtown East, pastry chef Stephane Pourrez’s Éclair Bakery offers three sizes of galettes: the 6-inch is $24, the 8-inch is $36 and the 10-inch is $44. The individual slice is $7. You can get delivery between 23rd and 86th Street, East side. Address: 303 East 53rd St. – 646-429-8555.

In downtown Manhattan, Le District is selling a Galette des Rois until January 7 only, for $56. Address: Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty St. – (212) 981-8588.

Café d’Avignon is selling a galette for 8 people for $38 at its six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The cakes are flavored with a pistachio vanilla almond cream and filled with fresh raspberries. Available on site from January 6 to the end of February.

In the East Village, Yann Ledoux’s Bread Story dedicates its story of the month to the Galette des Rois to all customers who come in to buy one. It serves 6 to 8 people and costs $30. Address: 264 1st Ave.

Cuis’in Catering has also prepared a classic Galette des Rois, but also another with matcha and chocolate. It is $37 and can be delivered in Manhattan, Brooklyn or Queens for $5/$6 and shipped anywhere in the United States in 24 or 48 hours for $15 dollars. Details of delivery dates to be requested. You can pre-order for delivery until the end of January. But don’t delay: the New York Times has honored Mirjam Lavabre’s company with an article, so there will be demand…

The French Wink website of French products also markets the Galette des Rois, which comes in frangipane, matcha or chocolate. It costs $45 and delivery is included everywhere in the United States. Order here.

The newly opened Brooklyn French Bakers of three Frenchmen in Brooklyn sells a Galette des Rois for 4 people at $25 and one for 6 to 8 people at $38 but also a crown at $15. You can order online here or by phone. Address: 273 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 – (646) 623-8792.

Brooklyn

In Greenpoint and Cobble Hill, Charlotte Patisserie is also participating in Epiphany throughout January. The pastry shop features two galettes with bean and crown: the small is $35 and the large is $45. You can call to order them, come by or email [email protected] Addresses: Cobble Hill – 201 Court Street, Brooklyn – (929) 295-0372; Greenpoint – 596 Manhattan Ave. – (718) 383-8313

In Williamsburg, la Bicyclette has also indulged in a Galette des Rois that serves 6-8 people and comes in at $45, or $6 a slice. You can order online and pick them up between January 6 and 16. Address: 667 Driggs Ave.

At Colson Patisserie, the Galette des Rois is priced at $35 or $8.75 each for a slice. You can order and pick up your galette at Park Slope or Industry City starting January 1 and lasting all month. Addresses: Park Slope, 374 9th St.; Industry City, 253 36th St.

In Park Slope’s Julien Boulangerie, you can pick up your Galette des Rois on site, preferably in the morning. It serves 6 to 8 people and costs $33. Address: 186 5th Ave. – (917)-966-6079.

At Laurent Chavenet’s Le French Tart Deli, frangipane galettes for 6 to 8 people are $29.50. They can be pre-ordered or purchased directly from one of the three stores. Locations: at Carroll Gardens 306 Court St. – (347) 916 0014; at Park Slope 579 5th Ave. – (929) 276 3035; Brooklyn Heights 44 Henry Street – (929) 337-7888.

At Monsieur Gus’ L’imprimerie in Bushwick, the traditional Galette des Rois for six to eight people is priced at $45. The house takes orders starting Jan. 4 for baking that Thursday, and then every weekend in January. You can also buy an individual slice at the bakery. Address: 1524 Myrtle Avenue – email: [email protected],nyc.

Queens

In Forest Hills, Boulangerie de François offers a Galette des Rois with a porcelain bean in the shape of a santon from Provence. The standard galette for 6-8 people (9 inches) and $35.5, the 8-10 person galette (10 inches) is $39.25, the 11-inch is $43.05 and the 12-inch is $48.15. Order online or by phone. Address: 109-01 72nd Road, Forest Hills – (347) 644-5606.

White Plains

Just a bit North in Scarsdale, La Renaissance French bakery is serving up a traditional galette. The pastry comes with a fêve as well as a crown for the Kings and Queens. Order are available through the entire month of January. Order online or by phone (914) 472-0702. Address: 9 Harwood Court, Scarsdale

New Jersey

Across the Hudson River, Choc O Pain‘s classic frangipane Galette des Rois has been on sale since December 31. It’s $35 for six to eight people, and the slice is available for $6.50 each. Pre-orders are recommended, call (202) 310-9352. Locations: 157 First St., Hoboken – (201) 710-5175; 530 Jersey Ave, Jersey City (201) 435-2462; 330 Palisade Ave, Jersey City Heights (201) 420-7111; Hoboken Tea Building 1500 Hudson street, Hoboken – (201) 683-3300

In Jersey City, Café Madelaine sells a medium-sized Galette des Rois for $30 and a large one for $40, while the individual slice is $6. You can call 201 499-3691, delivery available in Jersey City. Address: 34 Coles St, Jersey City.

In Montclair, Le French Dad Boulangerie also offers a homemade puff pastry galette with frangipane filling, crown and bean. One size fits all at $29 to treat 4 to 6 people. Address: 10 Church Street, Montclair – 973-746-0288.

In Princeton, the Terra Momo restaurant’s bakery will treat you to a galette for 6 people for $21. To order 24 hours in advance, call (609) 688-0188. Address: 74 Witherspoon Street, Princeton NJ.