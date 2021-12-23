For those who don’t have the opportunity to go to Europe to see their families this year, don’t forget the traditional Christmas meal, and its flagship dessert—the yule log, bûche de nöel. Here is a list of the addresses frequented and approved by our editorial staff at French Morning across New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., and more.

NEW YORK

Manhattan

At their three Manhattan locations, Epicerie Boulud has chosen three Yule logs to delight your taste buds: chocolate-caramel-passion-fruit, maroon-mandarin-vanilla and coffee-caca-hazelnut. They are $55 each and can be picked up at any of the three stores between December 15 and 23, during their opening hours. Lincoln Center: 1900 Broadway at 64th St — (212) 595-9606. One Vanderbilt: One Vanderbilt Avenue at 42 St — (347) 826-1363. Westfield World Trade Center: 185 Greenwich St — (212) 595-9605

Marvelous by Fred offers what he does best: the Merveilleux log. This log follows the recipe of the iconic Merveilleux: meringue base, topped with chocolate or speculoos-flavored whipped cream and covered with chocolate shavings. It comes in 4, 6, 8, and 10 person sizes, priced at $30, $45, $60, and $75. There are two flavors to choose from: the Dark Chocolate Merveilleux and the White Chocolate Speculoos Incredible. To order: Fred West Village’s Merveilleux: 37 8th Ave. — (917) 475-1992. Marvelous by Fred Midtown: 1001 6th Ave. — (646) 590-0263.

A year after its highly acclaimed opening on the corner of Bryant Park, Angelina will once again delight New Yorkers with two Yule logs. The signature Mont Blanc log is a meringue, whipped cream and chestnut cream vermicelli base. It is gluten free. The passion fruit, pineapple and coconut log is presented with a coconut crunch, lemon cookie, pineapple passion compote, coconut & pineapple lime mousse. Each log serves 6 people for $79. They will be available in-store and for pre-order starting December 20. Customers can call the store at (585) 438-5347 — Opt1.

In the Financial District, Le District is marketing three traditional log recipes this year: chocolate, vanilla and Grand Marnier, and in generous proportions: 12 inches, so 10-12 people. They cost $90. They will be available at the District between December 18 and 24. The District – 225 Liberty St. — (212) 981-8588.

At Eclair Bakery in Midtown, you’ll be able to choose from three yule logs: Wendy (milk chocolate mousse with vanilla crème brûlée), Crunchy (dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut crunch and chocolate sponge cake) and Ruby (vanilla mousse, vanilla sponge cake and raspberry jam). It will cost you $40 for 6 to 8 people and $50 for 10 to 12 people. You can have it delivered if you live between 23rd and 86th Street, East Side. Eclair Bakery: 305 E 53rd St, New York — (646) 429-8555.

With locations in Greenwich Village, Upper West Side and Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, Mille-Feuille continues the tradition this year with three unique tasting logs that promise to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. The Breizh log: a reconstructed shortbread cookie with layers of crunchy praline and apple cider jam, wrapped in a light salted caramel mousse. But also the Infinite Chocolate, a flourless chocolate sponge cake topped with three distinct layers of chocolate (63% creamy dark chocolate, 38% milk chocolate mousse and 35% white chocolate bavarian mousse. And finally, for fruit lovers, the best choice is the Ispahan: an almond flour cake topped with a lychee and raspberry jam creaminess, covered with a pale pink Bavarian mousse and macaroon pieces. These three logs are accompanied this year by an apple caramel version. They are available as a whole for 6 to 8 people ($48.90) or as a single piece ($6.90).

Ceci-Cela Patisserie offers classic Christmas logs with vanilla, chocolate, pistachio or Grand Marnier that are adorned with small Christmas trees and reindeer as decorations. The individual slice is $6.50, the log for 6 people is $39, and the log for 8 people is $49. To order online by email: [email protected] Ceci-Cela Pâtisserie: 14 Delancey St. — (212) 274-9179 or (646) 861-0374.

On the Upper East Side, Miss Madeleine offers three types of logs: chocolate praline, vanilla almond and pistachio raspberry mascarpone. They serve eight people and are priced at $59.95. They can be picked up 48 hours after ordering, Monday through Friday only. Miss Madeleine, 400 E 82nd St.

Also on the Upper West Side, choux specialist Barachou home has prepared two types of logs: the Exotic (vanilla sponge cake, passion fruit mousse, coconut), and the Triple Chocolate (chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate mousse, white chocolate decor, crunchy feuilletine). They are for 6 people, and available for pick-up on December 23, 24 or 25. Barachou – 449 Amsterdam Avenue Between 81st &, W 82nd St, New York, NY 10024 —(646) 398-7788.

Bergamot offers a choice of the classic buttercream Christmas yule logs with three flavors: vanilla, chocolate or Grand Marnier. The one for 4-6 people is $43 and the one for 8-10 people is $68. The chocolate mousse version is $45 or $69. It also offers two logs with feminine names: Chloe is a caramel bavaroise, almond cookie and pear puree, while Krista is a praline cookie, Grand Marnier pannacotta cream and dark chocolate mousse. The 4-6 person is $45, compared to $69 for the 8-10 person.Finally, the chestnut log is made with chestnut cream and chestnut pieces, a vanilla cookie and ganache. Prices are $49 and $79 respectively. To be ordered on site or by phone. La Bergamote Chelsea: 177 Ninth Ave. – (212) 627-9010. La Bergamote, Midtown West: 515 West 52nd St. — (212) 586-2429.

Brooklyn

In Williamsburg, hipster bakery La Bicyclette will be offering two log recipes. The first is chocolate maple, a soft cocoa cookie topped with a crispy chocolate maple cookie with a maple syrup crème brûlée insert surrounded by a dark chocolate mousse. The second is a vanilla—red fruit combination, a soft plain cookie topped with a white chocolate and dried red fruit crunch with a red fruit candied insert surrounded by a light vanilla cream. Each serves 4 to 6 people and costs $45. Orders can be placed on this site starting December 13, for pickup on December 23 and 24 on site. The Bicycle Bakery: 667 Driggs Ave. — (347) 916-1417.

In Park Slope, Colson Patisserie revisits two traditional cakes as yule logs. The Opera is made with a coffee buttercream, which covers layers of gluten-friendly, espresso-soaked almond sponge cake, alternating with a rich chocolate ganache. It is covered in chocolate to please as many people as possible. The Lemon Caramel Meringue features an almond sponge cake, lemon cream and silky caramel buttercream topped with an airy meringue. Count $32 for 4 people and $52 for 8 people. To order and pick up at Park Slope, click here. Pick-ups will be on December 24 between 9am and 2pm at Industry City, 237 36th St. #112, Brooklyn — (347)637-6676; and from 8am to 3pm at Park Slope, 374 9th St., Brooklyn — (718) 965-6400.

At Greenpoint and Cobble Hill, Charlotte Patisserie is not breaking tradition and will offer four log recipes: Charlotte (vanilla almond sponge cake with vanilla cream with mango and passion filling), Arabica (chocolate sponge cake and coffee buttercream), Chocolate Raspberry (chocolate sponge cake alternating layers of raspberry and dark chocolate ganache) and Hazelnut (hazelnut sponge cake alternating layers of hazelnut mousse and hazelnut cream topped with dark hazelnut icing). They cost between $40 and $45, and you can order them by phone and pick them up on the spot. Charlotte Greenpoint: 596 Manhattan Ave. in Brooklyn — (718) 383-8313. Charlotte Cobble Hill: 201 Court St., Brooklyn — (929) 295-0372.

At its three Brooklyn locations, French Tart offers three types of logs: the Bonaparte (chocolate mousse and crème brûlée), the Josephine (chocolate mousse and raspberry jam) and the Death by Chocolate (all chocolate mousse). For lovers of classic recipes, the house also has the log with chocolate or coffee buttercream on the menu. The price is 39 dollars and you can order by phone or on the spot until the day. French Tart Park Slope: 579 5th Ave. in Brooklyn — (929) 276-3035. 306. Cobble Hill: Court Street, Brooklyn — (347) 916-0014. Brooklyn Heights: 44 Henry street, Brooklyn — (929) 337-7888.

Queens

In Forest Hills, La Boulangerie de François will offer two logs: the Chocolate Raspberry (chocolate buttercream, homemade raspberry compote, roasted walnuts, in a cookie roll), and the Hazelnut (hazelnut praline buttercream, hazelnut praline chips, crunchy hazelnut praline, in a cookie roll). The bakery offers 3 sizes: the individual for $6.95, the 7-inch (6-8 people) for $40.50 and the 11-inch (10-12 people) for $56.90. François’ Bakery: 109-01 72nd Rd, Queens — (347) 644-5606.

New Jersey

At its four Hoboken and Jersey City locations, Choc O Pain is offering Millefeuille’s three logs, Chocolat Infini, Ispahan and Breizh, for $50 each. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Hoboken: 157 First Street — (201) 710-5175. Hoboken Uptown: 1500 Hudson Street, Tea Building — (201) 683-3300. Jersey Ave: 530 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City — (201) 435-2462. Jersey City Heights: 330-332 Palisade Ave, Jersey City — (201) 420-7111.

In Jersey City, Café Madelaine offers two logs: the Royale with dark chocolate, praline and crunch, and the Winter Snow with vanilla, manelaka and raspberry-passion mousse. 37 for 6-8 people, $47 for 8-10 people and $57 for 12-14 people. The cafe will be open on December 24 for latecomers. Café Madelaine: 34 Coles St, Jersey City — (201) 499-3691.

Miami

In Miami Beach, Brigitte Cavallero and her son Bastien, with the help of pastry chef Stéphane Merlat, are offering three flavors of log in their Maison Valentine store: one made with black currant mousse and chestnut cream on a crisp sponge cake, another with milk chocolate and praline cream on a crunchy hazelnut cookie, and finally a red fruit log filled with raspberry and lemon mousse. Each creation feeds six people and costs $55.95. The individual log is priced at $9.50. 1112 15th St, Miami Beach — (786) 535-1432.

Also based in Miami Beach, Villeurbanne’s Matthieu Bettant and his wife Miriam, who run Bettant Bakery, are displaying two models of logs: a chocolate recipe and another with praline. Each dessert that can serve six people is $35. The individual log is listed at $6. 1043 Washington Ave, Miami Beach — (305) 673-5522.

Nestled in southwest Miami, Bonjour Bakery will make you melt with its three-chocolate log, exotic fruit log, chocolate creation with raspberry jelly insert, and a praline crunch topped with a chocolate parfait with vanilla crème brûlée insert. The dessert for 8 people is $44. The company also makes classic rolled logs with dark chocolate, fresh fruit, or hazelnuts. Count $47.50 for 10 to 12 guests. 16650 SW 88th St, Miami — (786) 534-8141.

Atelier Monnier, which has four locations, is banking on three gluten-free logs in a variety of flavors: one made with milk chocolate mousse and praline cream on a praline dacquoise, another topped with dark chocolate mousse and vanilla cream on a pecan dacquoise, and the one with white chocolate mousse, strawberries, lychees and coconut on a pistachio dacquoise. Expect to pay $44.95 for these desserts, which can serve 6 to 9 guests. Several locations: Pinecrest, Brickell, South Beach and Bird Road — (305) 456-5015.

Les Moulins La Fayette Bakery and Pastry Shop, which packed up last year to move into the heart of Aventura Mall, has four different creations in its windows: a hazelnut log, a red fruit cheesecake-inspired log, a chocolate and salted butter caramel recipe, and a raspberry log. Each dessert, which can serve six to eight people, costs $60. 19575 Biscayne Blvd Unit 383, Aventura — (786) 320-5358.

Claude Postel and Corentin Finot of Café Crème in North Miami play it traditional and make the traditional chocolate, praline and coffee logs, as well as the evocatively named “Royal Brownie” made with chocolate mousse and a moist hazelnut brownie. Expect to pay $28 to $58 depending on the size of the creations, which can feed 4 to 12 people. Individual slices are also available for purchase. 750 NE 125th St, North Miami — (786) 409-3961.

In Fort Lauderdale, French bakery Croissan’Time offers sweet teeth classic hazelnut buttercream and chocolate logs, but also original creations in coffee, praline, coconut and exotic fruit flavors. Count on $45.50 to $86.50 for a log that can serve 6 to 12 people. The individual slice is $13.50. 1201 North Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale — (954) 565-8555.

D.C.

Fresh Baguette bakery offers three flavors for its pastry bûches that cost between $19.90 and $56. On the menu are a pistachio cherry log, the praline log and the coffee mocha log. Fresh Baguette’s Yule logs must be ordered two days in advance. The bakery has three stores located in Bethesda (4919 Bethesda Avenue), Georgetown (1737 Wisconsin Ave), and Rockville (804 Hungerford Dr). It’s easy to order online with the Fresh Baguette app or on their website.

Georgetown’s Pâtisserie Poupon has four flavors of Yule logs in store from Dec. 4-31: Grand Marnier, Black Forest, chocolate and hazelnut for prices ranging from $45 to $98 depending on size (for 6, 10 or 20 people). The patisserie also has other sweet treats like their croquembouche Christmas tree! 1645 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC.

Ladurée has concocted a small gourmet collection of sweet creations like the La Marquise log, made with hazelnuts and chocolate mousse ($8.50 for one slice, $68 for six to eight people). For pistachio and macaron lovers, the “La Favorite” log is also available for purchase. 3060 M St NW, Washington and at Union Station. Order from their website.

On the Bethesda side, Jérôme Colin offers a selection of traditional logs as well as more original creations for the end of year celebrations at Tout de Sweet. On the traditional side, there are chocolate or vanilla logs for $49 or $61 depending on the size and vanilla-coffee for $51/$63. For culinary explorers, the bakery offers two more sophisticated logs, the Caribbean log, a praline mixed with dark chocolate mousse and the Mix Berry log with red fruits for $54/$66. Delivery or takeout to order on their website and apps.

Los Angeles

Elodie and Dan, the owners of La Chouquette pastry shop in West Hollywood, have prepared three log recipes this year. The first one is dedicated to chocolate lovers: a chocolate roll with a heart of dark chocolate ganache and an Italian hazelnut praline mousse. The second, more exotic, is a Madagascar vanilla mousse with a heart of mango and passion fruit on a Lorraine cookie. Finally, the third, and most original, is a millefeuille-style log with a Madagascar vanilla diplomat cream, chestnut cream and wild blueberry confit. The house offers its logs in three sizes (4, 6 or 10-12) starting at $35 for the smallest, and $85 for the largest. 7350 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood — (424)-362-4380.

Founded in 2020 by Frenchwoman Macha Eliad, Maison Macha specializes in 100% vegan French pastries. Recently settled in Culver City, the creator inaugurates her first Christmas with two log recipes. The first one with a heart of raspberry purée, a pistachio sponge cake (a cake made of sponge cake) covered with a layer of white chocolate mousse, the second one gluten-free with chocolate sponge cake, chocolate mousse and hazelnut heart, some pieces of chocolate brownie are added on the top of the log. Designed for six people, the six-inch logs are priced at $55. 9626 Venice Boulevard, Culver City — (424)-3870-6740.

Every year, it’s the same craze at Frenchifornia. The star French bakery and pastry shop in Pasadena is overwhelmed by orders. For its 2022 vintage, the owners, Guillaume Delcourt and Thomas Dumont Girard, have imagined four versions of the Yule log for its loyal customers, with vanilla, chocolate, coffee and chestnut cream, all prepared with sponge cake and butter cream. And for the decorative touch: holly leaves, reindeer, candy canes… to remind us of good Christmas memories. Orders are expected to close in mid-December. Logs start at $9.50 per person and can be made for 4 to 12 people. 247 E Colorado Street, Pasadena. — (626)-319-3031.

In Silverlake, the Lark Cake Shop, a cake, cupcake, cookie and pie specialist, is keeping things simple and sweet with a log shaped like a log. A version rolled in chocolate, filled with fresh cream, covered with a chocolate mousse icing and lightly sprinkled with white sugar. The decorative choice is in keeping with the log: mini mushrooms and holly leaves for a “magical forest” atmosphere. John Hesley, the master pastry chef of the place, proposes a unique size of about 30 centimeters, valid for 15 guests. Price: 55 dollars. Orders can be placed up to 24 hours in advance. 3337 West Sunset Boulevard — (323)-667-2968.

Heading Downtown to Pitchoun Bakery, where Frédéric and Fabienne Souliès are bringing out four yule logs this year. Alongside the “Tradition“, “Hail Berry Cake” and “Aspen” models, the house is releasing a Mont Blanc log in a nod to France, composed of a chestnut mousse lightly infused with rum, glazed chestnut crumbs, a crunchy meringue heart and a Joconde cookie. An arty touch in the decoration with these tiles and snow stars. Designed for 6 to 8 people, the logs can be ordered until January 2 (call 48 hours in advance). Price: $41. 545 South Olive Street — (213)-689-3240.

La Tropézienne Bakery has just launched the operation “logs”. Until Christmas,” explains Dido, “more than 150 logs will come out of our bakery. For the 2022 season, the house has therefore opted for a chocolate mousse caramel recipe. A log decorated with macaroons, reindeer and golden holly leaves. Available for 6 to 8 people, the Christmas log can be ordered up to 48 hours in advance. Price: 211 South La Brea — (323)-413-2972.