[Sponsored article] It’s 7pm. The doors of the Moulin Rouge open. The first spectators enter and discover the unparalleled magic and excitement of the legendary, world-famous cabaret.
At the Moulin Rouge, the experience begins as soon as you enter: In the great hall with its majestic chandelier, the maître d’hôtel welcomes you and guides you into the main room. Once through the doors, the Belle Époque decor of the room dazzles with authentic murals, Moriss columns, and original posters of the artists who have performed on the stage of this legendary cabaret: Mistinguett, Maurice Chevalier, Edith Piaf, Jean Gabin, Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli–every decoration allows you to travel through the 133 years of history. And the famous little red lamps create a subtle, cozy atmosphere that you won’t find anywhere else.
Make yourself comfortable at your table. The restaurant’s menu offers traditional French dishes cooked with local products. Everything is created by French Chef Arnaud Demerville and carefully prepared with his team in the Moulin Rouge kitchen. The Moulin Rouge has been awarded the highly prized title of “Maître Restaurateur” (a French certification that guarantees an entirely homemade cuisine as well as other quality criteria, such as the use of seasonal products) and is also the first cabaret to be listed in the Gault & Millau gastronomic guide.
Enjoy the chef’s culinary creations inspired by the values of the house: sharing, quality and originality rooted in the tradition of French cuisine. While you eat, an orchestra will play the greatest classics from all over the world. You can even join the dance floor and throw a few steps before the show begins!
At 9pm, the lights go down and the show begins! A troupe of sixty dancers enters the stage. Let yourself be transported for almost two hours of total magic. You will behold more than a thousand costumes made of feathers, rhinestones and sequins. The sets are dazzling; the music is vibrant! And, at the end, you will be treated to the unique and unmissable French Cancan. The Cancan, if you don’t know, is eight intense, frenetic and sporty minutes of brouhaha called, froufrou! Did you know that the French Cancan, formerly known as the Quadrille, is a revolutionary dance which made its debut on the Moulin Rouge in 1889? The dancers of that time came from various professions such as chambermaids, cleaning ladies, laundresses and seamstresses who, when evening came, transformed into Cancan dancers. The Cancan was an immediate success and attracted all different kinds of people from different walks of life to the Moulin Rouge: there were princes, artists, writers, high society types… Everyone wanted to witness the magic of the Moulin Rouge.
Today, the Moulin Rouge still delights more than 600,000 spectators each year who come to see the Féerie, the Moulin Rouge’s latest show. The Moulin Rouge is open every day with two shows per evening, at 9pm and 11pm.
