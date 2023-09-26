Copyright : D.Duguet

[Sponsored Article] For 134 years, in Paris, the Moulin Rouge has welcomed millions of spectators from all over the world to discover its famous façade, its legendary theater, and its not-to-be-missed revue.

A Bit of History…

On October 6, 1889, the Moulin Rouge opened its doors under the direction of its two founders, Joseph Oller and Charles Zidler. Their wish was for this new establishment on Place Blanche to be the “first palace for women, the largest, most elegant, and most luxurious temple to dance.” Crowds gathered in this sumptuous place, dancing, enjoying the art gallery, and walking in the garden or taking donkey rides…. The gamble paid off, and 134 years later the Moulin Rouge is more than ever the emblem of Parisian nightlife!

The Legendary Venue!

The magic happens as soon as you walk through the doors of the Moulin Rouge. The little red lamps lit on each table create a cozy ambiance that is unique to the Moulin Rouge. Time seems to stand still in this room inspired by the Belle Epoque, with its unexpected details.

Magic on your Plates

If you would like the full Moulin Rouge experience, you have the opportunity to dine before the show while listening to the Moulin Rouge orchestra.

Chef Arnaud Demerville offers a menu of traditional French dishes revisited each season.

Surrounded by a brigade of 30 people, the Chef and his team use their talents to amaze and surprise their clients.

The Moulin Rouge, which has been awarded the coveted title of “Maître Restaurateur,” is the first cabaret to be featured in the Gault & Millau gastronomic guide (2 Toques) for its Prestige gourmet menu.

The “Féerie” Revue, a Spectacular Show!

The sets are sumptuous, the music vibrant, and the 60 dancers in the troupe dressed in their colorful costumes of feathers, rhinestones, and sequins.

The 4 major acts follow on from each other, each more dazzling than the last, and these international attractions with their exceptional performances leave you breathless. Not to mention the highlight of the show, the unique, unforgettable, and world-famous French Cancan!

Spectators will be amazed by the “Féerie” show, and it’s impossible to leave this emblematic venue without smiling or singing the festive songs heard during the show!

The Moulin Rouge invites you to share an evening in this exceptional place.

All the emotions of a unique experience are brought together for an unforgettable evening!

For more information, please visit: Moulin Rouge.

