[Webinar] Relocate and Settle in France: Immigration and Real Estate Insights

Are you planning to relocate to France? Join us for this free one-hour long webinar and learn everything you need to know to ensure a smooth transition. Our two experts will address the following topics:

1/ Business Immigration

– Understanding your options: long term visas, work permit, talent visas, European Blue Card

– How long does it take?

– Can I relocate with my family?

– How much does it cost?

– How long can I stay in France?

2/ Real estate: finding your new home in your new country

– Renting vs. buying property in Paris: making the right choice for your future

– Overview of the Parisian real estate market

– How to get the right assistance when buying or renting a property

Thursday, June 27 at 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT · 6pm in France

[Free registration]

With:

🎙 Virginie Lejosne, property finder and relocation consultant in Paris (FrenchLivin), former expat in the US and in Asia.

🎙 Clarisse Delaitre, Employment and Immigration Lawyer (Majorelle Avocats). Clarisse assists French and international companies with all issues related to hiring foreign employees, sending teams abroad, and using foreign subcontractors in France.

You will be able to ask your questions live during the webinar. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]