Join us online on Thursday, January 26 for a webinar dedicated to the investment platform LandQuire, which specializes in the purchase and sale of land in the United States.

Founded by Frenchman Thibaut Guéant, this future unicorn is a turnkey solution for your American land investments. The LandQuire team manages your investment projects from start to finish, up to the resale of the land and the sharing of profits with investors.

LandQuire allows you to generate profits of about 15% over periods ranging from 6 months to two years.

Thursday, January 26 at 12pm ET

[Register here]

You will have the opportunity to ask your questions live. You can also send them in advance to: [email protected]