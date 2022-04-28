Discover the Magical Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine in France!

Famous for its world-renowned wines (especially around Bordeaux), breathtaking coasts (with towns such as La Rochelle) and all-around beautiful scenery, Nouvelle-Aquitaine will make your “Summer in France” dreams come true!

Come to this webinar if you want to know more about the secrets of this wonderful French region, and start planning your vacation!

Our host, Frenchly’s Editor-in-Chief, Caitlin Shetterly, will take you on tour to visit some of the most fascinating spots of the region, including the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, a unique cultural center where wine is presented in an immersive context of cultural, civilizational, heritage and universal dimensions.

We will also visit the world-renowned caves of Lascaux –these caves house some of the earliest cave paintings in the world!

Thursday, May 5th at 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT

