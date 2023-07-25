VIDEO: Discover Reims, its Unique Vineyards and Winegrowers (5/5)

Watch the full series here.

[Sponsored article] Reims is surrounded by picturesque vineyards that have shaped the city’s identity and reputation. These vineyards are characterized by their rich history and tradition, dating back centuries.

It was in these very vineyards that the techniques and methods for creating Champagne were perfected, making the region synonymous with excellence in winemaking.

The unique terroir of the area, with its chalky soils and cool climate, lends itself perfectly to the cultivation of the three primary grape varieties used in Champagne production: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier.

Reims: a Paradise for Wine Enthusiasts

Exploring the vineyards of Reims is a true delight for wine enthusiasts and those seeking to deeper understand the art of Champagne.

Many vineyards offer guided tours that take visitors on a journey through the vineyards, providing insights into the grape-growing process and the meticulous care required to produce high-quality grapes. You’ll learn about the importance of terroir, the different grape varieties, and the unique characteristics they impart to the final product.

Discover Historic Champagne Establishments…

One of the highlights of a visit to Reims vineyards is the opportunity to visit renowned Champagne houses and wineries.

These historic establishments, some of which have been producing Champagne for generations, open their doors to visitors, offering tours of their cellars and providing a glimpse into the fascinating world of Champagne production. You’ll witness the intricate process of fermentation, aging, and bottling, and perhaps even have the chance to sample some of their exquisite Champagne offerings.

…As Well as Family-owned Vineyards

Beyond the Champagne houses, Reims also boasts many family-owned vineyards and wineries that showcase the region’s commitment to artisanal production.

These smaller-scale operations often offer a more intimate and personalized experience, allowing visitors to interact directly with the winemakers and gain a deeper appreciation for their craft.

Tastings in these settings are a true sensory experience, where you can savor the distinct flavors and aromas that make Champagne so special.

Enjoy Breathtaking Landscapes

Reims vineyards are also a natural wonder. The undulating landscapes, dotted with rows of grapevines that stretch as far as the eye can see, create a captivating panorama that changes with the seasons.

Whether you visit during the vibrant burst of colors in autumn or witness the vines awakening from winter’s slumber in spring, the vineyards of Reims offer a visual feast that complements the sensory delights of Champagne tasting.

Reims vineyards are not just a destination for wine connoisseurs; they also provide a setting for outdoor activities and exploration. Many vineyards offer hiking or cycling trails that meander through the vine-clad hills, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings while getting a closer look at the vineyards up close.

With their breathtaking beauty, rich history, and dedication to producing exceptional sparkling wines, the vineyards are an essential part of the Reims experience. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking a glimpse into the world of Champagne, a visit to the vineyards of Reims promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of this esteemed wine-growing region.

Activities to do in the vineyards

Visit winegrowers

Visit both larger and smaller Champagne Houses

Picnics in the heart of the vineyards

Private guided tours with local guides in unusual vehicles (electric, vintage cars, bike…)

Hot air ballon tour above the vineyards

Local Experiences in the City of Reims

Winegrower for a day

Picture yourself enjoying a glass of Champagne and savoring the results of your work.

Come live this authentic experience surrounded by other epicureans.

Depending on the season, you can work in the vineyards or in the cellars and become knowledgeable about the process of making Champagne and the ancestral know-how that surrounds it.

A memorable souvenir of Champagne terroir that you will relive with each of your flutes.

Throughout the year, the work of the winegrowers evolves. Depending on the date of your visit, you can discover these essential steps in the creation of Champagne:

👉 Grape picker for a day

Ready to put yourself in the shoes of a winegrower?

Get ready to live an authentic and human experience with real enthusiasts! As a couple, or with friends or family, take part in the harvest, visit the estate of many winegrowers from all over Champagne, their presses, their vats, their cellars… and taste their cuvées.

👉 Cooper for a day

Come and discover the rare profession of cooper during a unique workshop in Champagne.

You will see all the stages of barrel construction, and practice mounting, then rolling, a barrel.

And, of course, you will taste three Champagnes vinified under wood.

