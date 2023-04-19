Watch the full show here.
[Sponsored article] Reims has a special and strategic geographical location because it is located just 45 minutes from Paris by TGV (high speed train), and 30 minutes from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport by train.
Chosen as the city of the coronations of the Kings of France in memory of the baptism of Clovis, the city has since been shaped by every great moment in the history of France. This prestigious past leaves a legacy of monuments now listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site, including the (other) famous Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Over the course of 2,000 years, Reims has always known how to evolve with the times. It is now a beautiful city full of gorgeous Art Deco architecture, fabulous restaurants, picturesque streets for strolling, and nearby nature in the surrounding countryside.
Bishop Remi baptized Clovis towards the end of the 5th century, on the site of the current cathedral. This conversion of the King of the Franks to Christianity was the founding act of the emergence of the French nation. Reims hosted a total of 33 coronations, including the one of Charles VII, led by Joan of Arc on July 14th, 1429. This event is still celebrated every spring during the Johannic Festivals in Reims’ city center.
Cruelly marked by world conflicts, Reims has a military collection of great richness reminding visitors that Reims was a stronghold of the resistance during the First World War. Reims has been a symbol of peace since the May 7th, 1945 surrender of Germany was signed in the city. This act put an end to World War II in Europe, and Reims will forever remain the city of Franco-German reconciliation.
The Notre-Dame de Reims Cathedral is one of the major achievements of Gothic art in Europe, both for its unity of style, its luminosity, and its 2,303 statues.
It was within this cathedral that the coronation of the King of France took place. The civil coronation ceremony took place in the adjoining Tau Palace, the residence of the Archbishop of Reims. Today a museum dedicated to the coronations and the treasures of the Cathedral, this site is among the city’s must-sees.
Saint-Remi Abbey, a former royal abbey whose purpose was to store the Holy Ampulla, houses the eponymous museum dedicated to regional history and archaeology. Its sober and majestic Romanesque-Gothic basilica watches over the tomb of Saint Remi. All three are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Most of the great Champagne houses have their headquarters in Reims, and welcome visitors to their cellars.
Among these 120 kilometers of underground galleries, discover spectacular “chalk pits,” ancient quarries for extracting chalk, a building material used since the 5th century. The champagne cellars there provide ideal storage conditions for the tens of millions of bottles they hold. Some wells can go up to 70 meters deep!
There are 8 Champagne Houses in Reims located near the city center:
This article has been written by Reims Tourisme & Congrès
