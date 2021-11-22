by
Angelika Pokovba
-
-
There are few places that we’d rather be than our family’s dining table at Thanksgiving. But Club Twenty Two, in Paris, might be an exception. Paris’ hottest dining destination du jour is an apartment supper club overlooking the Palais Royal and open for business on Friday and Saturday nights only. As one might surmise, it’s also got quite a waiting list.
The new space is the lovechild of the American duo, Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian, behind the Paris restaurant and wine bar Verjus. While their brick and mortar stays closed for refurbishment and is bogged in bureaucratic delays, they are hosting intimate dinners in a 17th century Parisian apartment for exactly twenty two individuals at a time.
The living-room features a large center table, surrounded by few decorations other than the original walls and moldings. There is also an option to divide the dining room into two seating areas, one for smaller groups of six to eight individuals. But based on the few images of the diners, we think we’d like to be at the big kids’ table, chatting up the next Picasso and perhaps even meeting Wes Anderson. It seems to be the kind of place that gathers only the most curious and interesting people.
For those who may want to avoid their family during the holidays, Twenty Two Club will be serving a Thanksgiving-inspired tasting menu with wine pairings on November 25th, 26th and 27th.
