There are few places that we’d rather be than our family’s dining table at Thanksgiving. But Club Twenty Two, in Paris, might be an exception. Paris’ hottest dining destination du jour is an apartment supper club overlooking the Palais Royal and open for business on Friday and Saturday nights only. As one might surmise, it’s also got quite a waiting list.

The new space is the lovechild of the American duo, Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian, behind the Paris restaurant and wine bar Verjus. While their brick and mortar stays closed for refurbishment and is bogged in bureaucratic delays, they are hosting intimate dinners in a 17th century Parisian apartment for exactly twenty two individuals at a time.



This clandestine dining club isn’t particularly showy or gregarious, and they seem to answer only the most vital questions on their website and Instagram accounts. In essence, the venue is a private home, one of those intimate places you never could imagine being invited to enter.The 150€ menu features both the gastronomic indulgence and wine pairings to go along with the meal. Non-alcoholic options are available as well. The kitchen works in an improvisational manner with no preset menu available as it is entirely influenced by the season and the vegetables that are being grown at their own farm located an hour from Paris near Rambouillet. Few dishes have been revealed, but the lobster potato gnocchi has proven to be a true hit and oh, have you heard of pumpkin fondue?

The living-room features a large center table, surrounded by few decorations other than the original walls and moldings. There is also an option to divide the dining room into two seating areas, one for smaller groups of six to eight individuals. But based on the few images of the diners, we think we’d like to be at the big kids’ table, chatting up the next Picasso and perhaps even meeting Wes Anderson. It seems to be the kind of place that gathers only the most curious and interesting people.

For those who may want to avoid their family during the holidays, Twenty Two Club will be serving a Thanksgiving-inspired tasting menu with wine pairings on November 25th, 26th and 27th.