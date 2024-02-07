With more than 1,500 hotels in Paris, it can be hard to find the best spot. While budget is undoubtedly a factor, geographical proximity plays a role too — maybe you want a home away from home near the literary haunts of the bustling Latin Quarter, or you want to escape the city’s tourist draws for the more local feel of the Canal Saint-Martin. If it’s your first time in the City of Lights, you may also be craving a postcard-perfect view of the Paris’s top tourist attraction from your hotel room.

If that’s more your speed, we’ve got you covered with a list of the 20 best Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views. The list is in order of most to least expensive, and runs the gamut from luxury hotels with private terraces and well-appointed hotel suites, to charming boutique spots and budget hotels that won’t break the bank.

1. Four Seasons Hotel George V

To indulge in the pinnacle of luxury, make the renowned Hotel George V your home base while visiting Paris. It’s located in the chic 8th arrondissement in an Art Deco landmark building that dates back to 1928. While you can’t go wrong with any of the rooms, if you’re looking for Eiffel Tower views, the Duplex Suite, Eiffel Tower Suite, or Penthouse are the way to go.

Address: 31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris

Average cost per night: $2200

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 20-minute walk, 20-minute Métro ride, 6-minute taxi

2. Shangri-La Paris

For a luxury Eiffel Tower hotel experience, it doesn’t get much better than Shangri-La. The Paris outpost of this multinational hospitality brand is housed in the former residence of Prince Bonaparte in the upscale 16th arrondissement. The 100-room iconic hotel features a bar and two restaurants, one of which is the only Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in France. The French-meets-Asian style rooms are flooded with natural light, offering either views of the Eiffel Tower or the nearby Avenue d’Iéna. Certain rooms also come with a private terrace or balcony.

Address: 10 Avenue d’Iéna, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $1600

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 17-minute walk

3. The Peninsula Paris

Offering some of the most spacious rooms in Paris, The Peninsula has been dubbed “little Versailles.” This luxury hotel is located in a heritage building that was renovated in 2014, masterfully blending touches of French history with modern-day conveniences. Of the 200 guest rooms, 93 are suites, and many offer views of the Iron Lady, including the Rooftop Garden Suite, Rooftop Eiffel Suite, and Katara Suite. For more pinch-me views, don’t miss L’Oiseau Blanc, the hotel’s renowned rooftop restaurant and bar offering an unobstructed view of the Eiffel Tower.

Address: 19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $2,000

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 26-minute walk, 13-minute Métro ride, 9-minute taxi

4. Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Situated on the tree-lined Avenue Montaigne, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée is the pinnacle of Parisian luxury. It’s just a short walk away from the Seine and some of the city’s haute couture mainstays: the Champs-Élysée, bien sûr, but also the Musée Yves Saint Laurent and La Galerie Dior. There are various room options to choose from: classic single room, superior room, deluxe double room, junior suites, suites, and signature suites. For enviable Eiffel Tower views, be sure to select the Eiffel Tower Suite, L’Appartement, the Haute Couture Eiffel Suite, or the Royal Suite. (Special shout-out to the stunning marble bathrooms at the Athénée as well…)

Address: 25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris

Average cost per night: $2,000

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 20-minute walk, 12-minute Métro ride, 6-minute taxi

5. Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel

For close-up, spectacular Eiffel Tower views, Pullman is your place. This 4-star hotel is located steps away from the Champ de Mars — it’ll take you just 4 minutes to walk to the base of the tower. Be sure to choose the Deluxe Room, Superior Room, or Penthouse Eiffel for Insta-worthy views, and don’t miss out on the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, Frame (there’s a DJ every Friday and Saturday night!).

Address: 18 Avenue de Suffren, 75015 Paris

Average cost per night: $600

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 4-minute walk

6. Hôtel San Régis Paris

Ever heard of the “Golden Triangle” — or the Triangle D’or — in Paris’s 8th arrondissement? This small, high-end area sits between three of the city’s most iconic boulevards: the Champs-Élysées, Avenue Montagne, and Avenue George V. This is where you’ll find the San Régis, a luxury hotel housed in a former 19th-century hôtel particulier (private mansion). There are just 30 guest rooms and 12 suites, with the Terrace Junior Suite offering Eiffel Tower views.

Address: 12 Rue Jean Goujon, 75008 Paris

Average cost per night: $520

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 23-minute walk, 11-minute Métro ride, 9-minute taxi

7. Hôtel Balzac

Calling all literary buffs… you’ll want to stay at Balzac. Originally built for the director of the Paris Opera in the 19th century, this boutique luxury hotel was re-named to honor the great novelist Honoré de Balzac, who purchased the property in 1848 for his future wife, the Countess Ewelina Hańska, and spent his final days in the palatial dwelling. It’s just a stone’s throw away from the Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe, and both the Royal Suite and Presidential Suite offer views of the Eiffel Tower and Paris skyline.

Address: 6 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

Average cost per night: $520

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 23-minute walk, 11-minute Métro ride, 9-minute taxi

8. Brach Paris

The brainchild of French industrial designer and architect Philippe Starck, Brach fuses warm colors, raw materials, and inspiration from Bauhaus, Dada, and the Surrealists to create a luxury experience in the heart of the 16th arrondissement. Many of their premium rooms and suites offer views of the Eiffel Tower, including Suzanne, Henri, Yvonne, and Annette. When you’re not savoring the view from your private balcony, grab a bite at the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, visit the rooftop bar and urban garden, or get your sweat on at the the Brach sports club — indoor swimming pool, sauna, and steam room included.

Address: 1-7 Rue Jean Richepin, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $500

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 22-minute walk, 17-minute Métro ride, 10-minute taxi

9. Hôtel Raphaël

The 5-star Hôtel Raphaël draws inspiration from the glamour of the Roaring 20s, or les années folles. You’ll find antique furniture throughout, along with exquisite wood panels and hand-painted murals. Location-wise, you’ll get the best of both worlds: proximity to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Élysées (less than a 10-minute walk!) AND rooms with Eiffel Tower views. Of its many accommodation options, the Country Setting Room and Boudoir Room are the ones you’ll want to splurge on for views of the Eiffel Tower (each also comes with a private terrace). But then again, even if you don’t snag one of the rooms with a view, you’ll still have access to the sublime rooftop terrace with views of the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and Sacré Coeur.

Address: 17 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $390

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 29-minute walk, 15-minute Métro ride, 5-minute taxi

10. Le Walt Hotel

This 4-star boutique hotel offers an amazing Eiffel Tower view from its prime location at the base of the Champ de Mars. But that’s not the only draw: with walls covered in classical works from the last century, Hôtel Le Walt is one of the best Paris hotels for art lovers — its proximity to the Musée Rodin (15-minute walk) and Musée d’Orsay (14-minute Métro ride) doesn’t hurt either.

Address: 37 Avenue de la Motte-Picquet, 75007 Paris

Average cost per night: $350

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 16-minute walk, 10-minute Métro ride, 7-minute taxi

11. Sofitel Paris Baltimore Tour Eiffel

Sofitel offers stunning Eiffel Tower views from its Baltimore Tour Eiffel outpost in the 16th arrondissement. The hotel, which opened in the post-war 1920s in a Haussmannian-style building, is named after its first and most infamous guest, Lord Baltimore. Today, it welcomes travelers from around the world to its many rooms, some of which boast the city’s best Eiffel Tower views: Deluxe Junior Suite, Eiffel Signature Suite, and Eiffel Prestige Suite.

Address: 88 Bis Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $340

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 24-minute walk, 14-minute Métro ride, 4-minute taxi

12. Le Metropolitan, Paris Tour Eiffel

This luxury boutique hotel is within walking distance of the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées. Come for the views — six of the ten suites offer some of the city’s best views of the Eiffel Tower and quintessential Haussmannian facades — and stay for the amenities. We’re particularly fond of the indoor pool, luxury spa, and onsite Japanese restaurant. Art lovers will also want to check out the hotel’s private contemporary art collection.

Address: 10 Pl. de Mexico, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $270

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 20-minute walk, 13-minute Métro ride, 5-minute taxi

13. Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile

At 34 stories high, the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile is a soaring skyscraper (the highest in the city!) with 995 comfortably modern hotel rooms and suites. Note that it’s a bit far from the Champ de Mars — you’ll have to take a taxi or hop on RER line C or the 82 bus. But for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city come evening, the Hyatt — located right across the périphérique from the 2,000+ acre Bois de Boulogne — is ideal. For a view of the Eiffel Tower, stay in the Presidential Suite, Eiffel Tower Suite, or any of the twin rooms designated as “Eiffel Tower View.”

Address: 3 Place du Général Koenig, 75017 Paris

Average cost per night: $230

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 18-minute Métro ride, 10-minute taxi

14. Hôtel Champ de Mars

Hotel Champ de Mars is prime Eiffel Tower location — it’s just a stone’s throw away from the Invalides and the banks of the Seine. Accommodation types vary, including single, two twin, double, and superior rooms. (Superior is the one with the views of the Eiffel Tower.)

While you’re there, don’t miss out on one of our favorite walks in the city center: stroll through Esplanade des Invalides, cross Pont Alexandre III, then make a right and walk down the Seine, passing Place de la Concorde and the Tuileries until you hit the Louvre Museum.

Address: 7 Rue du Champ de Maris, 75007 Paris

Average cost per night: $220

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 14-minute walk, 12-minute Métro ride, 6-minute taxi

15. Hôtel Maison Fl

Just across the Seine from the Champ de Mars is Hôtel Maison Fl, a 4-star property with Art Deco flair. The great location isn’t the only thing it has going for it… from the Penthouse and Rooftop Suite on the upper floors, you can get an iconic Eiffel Tower view.

Address: 6 Rue de la Tour, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $200

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 12-minute walk, 5-minute taxi

16. First Hôtel Paris Tour Eiffel

This contemporary, design-forward hotel is tucked away on Boulevard Garibaldi in the 15th arrondissement. It has all the amenities you’d expect from a 4-star Paris hotel — think 24-hour reception and room service, breakfast, free WiFi, laundry service — with added Eiffel Tower views from select rooms: Deluxe (fits 2), Eiffel Suite (fits 4), and First Suite (fits 4… and has 3 private balconies).

Address: 2 Bd Garibaldi, 75015 Paris

Average cost per night: $145

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 20-minute walk, 15-minute Métro ride, 9-minute taxi

17. Jardins d’Eiffel

Jardins d’Eiffel in the Invalides district of the 7th arrondissement is an ideal home base from which to explore Paris. Of the 81 rooms, 20 feature a balcony or terrace. But take note when booking: it’s the Premium rooms (double or twin) that have views of the Eiffel Tower.

Address: 8 Rue Amélie, 75007 Paris

Average cost per night: $150

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 15-minute walk, 5-minute taxi

18. Hôtel Eiffel Trocadero

With just 17 rooms, Eiffel Trocadero is a charming boutique hotel located just across the Seine on the right bank. Certain Deluxe rooms offer amazing Eiffel Tower views, as does the aptly-named Eiffel Suite. While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to eat at their onsite restaurant, Les Jardins du Trocadero, with its all-organic menu fusing French and Asian cuisine.

Address: 35 Rue Benjamin Franklin, 75116 Paris

Average cost per night: $150

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 12-minute walk

19. Ibis Paris Tour Eiffel

For a budget hotel that doesn’t skimp on views, consider Ibis. This centrally-located hotel is in the 15th right by Square Cambronne, and in just 20 minutes by foot you can be at the base of the Eiffel Tower. Or, if you need to rest your legs a bit, stay put and enjoy a stunning Eiffel Tower view (from select standard rooms with double beds).

Address: 2 Rue Cambronne, 75015 Paris

Average cost per night: $130

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 20-minute walk, 16-minute Métro ride, 6-minute taxi

20. Hôtel Eiffel Rive Gauche

This former convent-turned-hotel is, as its name suggests, ideally located on the Left Bank. At just around $130 a night, it’s one of the more budget-friendly hotels in Paris with Eiffel Tower views from select rooms — plus all the other amenities you’d expect (WiFi, private bathroom, breakfast).

Address: 6 Rue du Gros Caillou, 75007 Paris

Average cost per night: $130

Distance from Eiffel Tower: 10-minute drive, 6-minute taxi

Frequently Asked Questions – Paris Hotels With Eiffel Tower Views

What is the closest airport to the Eiffel Tower?

Paris Orly (ORY) is the closest airport to the Eiffel Tower (15.4km/9.5 miles), followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) at 25.9km/16 miles.

What are the best family-friendly hotels in Paris with Eiffel Tower views?

Several of the Paris hotels on this list either directly offer or can facilitate babysitting services, including Shangri-La Hotel Paris, Le Metropolitan, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Le Walt, Pullman, San Régis, Hôtel Balzac, and Hôtel Eiffel Trocadero.

However, there are some standout spots that go above and beyond childcare to make the hotel experience a great one for everyone — kiddos and adults alike.

The Four Seasons offers bespoke, family-friendly travel itineraries with kid-friendly activities, plus complimentary toiletries for babies/children. You can also request complimentary coloring books, crayons, and games.

At Pullman, you can book a connecting room to fit the whole family and take full advantage of the onsite daycare center. If there’s a birthday during your trip, be sure to ask for their special pajama party package, with Just Dance, a karaoke console, Nintendo Switch, and/or Twister.

Which hotels in Paris have a great view of the Eiffel Tower AND a balcony?

You’ll get to marvel at the Eiffel Tower from a private balcony from select rooms at Shangri-La, Four Seasons, The Peninsula Paris, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Brach, Pullman, First Hotel, San Regis, Balzac, Hôtel Raphaël, and Maison Fl.

Where is the Eiffel Tower?

The Eiffel Tower is located in the 7th arrondissement on the western side of Paris. The closest Métro is line 9 (Trocadéro), 8 (École Militaire), or 6 (Bir-Hakeim). By bus, it’s accessible via line 82 or 42.

Is it possible to find parking near the Eiffel Tower?

There are a few parking lots within walking distance of the Eiffel Tower, including:

Parking Pullman Tour Eiffel: 18 Avenue de Suffren, 75007 (4-min walk)

Parking Quai Branly: 25 quai Branly, 75007 (7-min walk)

Parking Sainte Dominique: 133 rue Sainte Dominique, 75007 (9-min walk)

Parking Joffre École Militaire: 2 place Joffre, 75007 (12-min walk)

Where is the best view of the Eiffel Tower?

Even if you don’t manage to snag a private rooftop terrace from one of the most sought-after hotels in Paris, you can still enjoy a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower. It doesn’t get much better than Place du Trocadéro, which is located just across the Seine from the tower and offers stunning panoramic views… although the Champ de Mars is a close second.

Do these hotels always guarantee a room with an Eiffel Tower view?

We wish! Unfortunately, not every room at the hotels listed here comes with a view, so it’s important to double check when booking. Usually, it’ll be listed under the room features, or explicitly called out in the name (you’ll find accommodations with names or descriptors like “Eiffel Tower View Suite,” “Eiffel Tower Room,” or “View of Eiffel Tower”).

Are there cheap — but still great! — hotels with Eiffel Tower views?

There are definitely budget-friendly Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views… you just have to know where to look. Our go-tos are Hôtel Eiffel Trocadero ($150/night), Hôtel Eiffel Rive Gauche ($130/night), and Ibis Paris Tour Eiffel ($130/night).

Jacqueline Parisi is a Brooklyn-based content strategist, writer, and copywriter with an appetite for all things French. She holds a BA in English & French from Boston College and an MA in French Studies from NYU. Her graduate research focused on refugees in Paris via the intersection of food, identity, and memory. When not working, she can usually be found on the yoga mat, watching French Netflix, or reading for the one-too-many book clubs she’s a part of. Find her previously published work here.