The Best Hotels in Paris

There is something about Paris hotels that have made them iconic throughout the years. From Carrie Bradshaw walking onto the balcony of the swanky Hôtel Plaza Athénée to Wes Anderson’s short film “Hôtel Chevalier,” Parisian hotels have always had a distinguishable character that makes you feel like you’re on the set of a movie scene.

With the hospitality world rapidly changing, even pre-pandemic, Paris saw an array of newcomers that challenged the notion of the Parisian hotel. Post Covid, a stream of new properties opened, further reshaping the hotel business in Paris and offering even more unique stays and experiences across the city.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Paris hotels for every kind of traveler — from swanky Haussmannian hotels to eco-friendly contemporary spaces, classic hotel experiences, funky and dynamic spaces, family-friendly accommodations, and even affordable Paris hotels for those looking to travel on a budget.

The 13 Best Hotels in Paris

L’Hôtel

L’Hôtel is undeniably one of the most characteristically Parisian hotels in the City of Light, and it has the history to show it. In fact, it was the world’s first boutique hotel. In 1828, it was built on the former site of La Reine Margot’s Pavillon d’Amour (Pavilion of Love). The building became Hotel d’Allemagne in 1868, and then Hotel d’Alsace after the war in 1870. In the 19th century, Oscar Wilde moved there, making it famous as the place where the writer died. (His alleged famous last words were, “My wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. One or the other of us has to go.”) But famous inhabitants continued to flock to the hotel—like Salvador Dali, Princess Grace, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Jim Morrison, and Serge Gainsbourg. With only 20 rooms, L’Hôtel now holds the reputation of being one of the smallest, most discrete, and glamorously charming hotels in Paris, with its chic bar and Wilde’s Lounge, where live music events are often held. There’s even a private subterranean hammam pool. The hotel’s rooms are like time capsules of the Romantic Era in Paris, outfitted with detailed drapery, and exquisite furnishing and design details. Lucky guests might have the chance to stay in the Oscar Wilde Suite or L’Appartment, the largest 45 square meter apartment, with a terrace overlooking the city’s rooftops and the Saint Germain-des Prés bell tower.

Rooms start at €323

13 rue des Beaux-Arts, 75006 Paris, France

Hôtel Caron de Beaumarchais

Located in the heart of the Marais, the charming guest-house style Hôtel Caron de Beaumarchais offers effortless Parisian style in a relatively cheap hotel. In fact, it’s often hard to score a room here, with its prices starting at €143 if you book far enough in advance. Located inside what seems like a storefront, this hotel was actually inspired by the theatre. Its lobby and overall façade resemble a stage, featuring a tableau of an antique pianoforte, harp, and card table in the floral parlor. This design is translated into cozy accommodations with toile linen and an 18th-century design style. With just 19 rooms, this hotel is an ideal quaint boutique hotel right in the middle of central Paris.

Rooms start at €143

12 Rue Vieille-du-Temple, 75004 Paris, France

Brach Paris

There are Eiffel Tower views galore at the 16e arrondissement newcomer, Brach Paris. Designed by the hotel architecture mastermind Philippe Starck, this 5-star luxury hotel was envisioned as an immersive experience created to inspire visitors discovering the French capital, while integrating seamlessly into the upscale neighborhood of the 16e. Its spaces can be defined as sensual, minimal, and eclectic, yet quintessentially Parisian, and the hotel attracts a dynamic, chic crowd with its uninterrupted views of the city’s grande dame.

Rooms start at €650

1-7 Rue Jean Richepin, 75016 Paris, France

Hôtel Monsieur Aristide

Tucked into a small street in Montmartre, Hôtel Monsieur Aristide offers relief from classic French design with its breezy, light-colored spaces. From the outside, it looks like a French office with golden lettering on the windows, but inside, it blossoms into a zen, bohemian space with chairs, umbrellas, and even backgammon table games. In many ways, this hotel is a millennial’s Parisian dream, featuring pastel hues, vintage design details, and exquisite amenities, including an ultra-comfortable bed. It’s perfect for those who want to discover the New Paris and enjoy the city their way. The location, too, couldn’t be more perfect, within walking distance of Pigalle and the Moulin Rouge.

Rooms start at €365

3 Rue Aristide Bruant, 75018 Paris, France

Eden Lodge Hotel

Eco-luxury is one of the main travel trends this year, and Eden Lodge Hotel checks all the boxes. Located in Paris’s hip 11e arrondissement, it joins a patchwork of countless restaurants, bars, stores, galleries etc., run by young creatives as well as longstanding local institutions. This contemporary hotel is set in a tree-lined 500m² garden. Eden Lodge exhibits eco-conscious hospitality featuring cutting-edge ecological innovations across its entire property. Its rooms are minimalist with a Nordic flair, but most importantly — spacious. In fact, the entire property feels as if it is outside the French capital with its lush nature and tranquil environment paired with visionary architecture. Hotel rooms start at €228, with options for 4-person suites with separate guest rooms, perfect for those traveling with kids or larger groups.

Rooms start at €228

175 rue de Charonne 75011 Paris, France

Sinner Paris

For those who have maybe had one too many absinthe drinks, or even just too much fromage, Sinner Paris is the place to stay. Located in the central Paris neighborhood of the Marais, it is a sleek and sexy hotel much welcome to the city’s hospitality scene. The hotel maintains a dark, sultry atmosphere throughout its spaces, including its Crypt — a candle-lit cabinet of curiosities resembling a confessional. The design-forward concept extends to the rooms, each feeling like a contemporary gallery of objets d’art. A Roman bath-inspired spa balances the atmosphere with its relaxed style, inviting guests to experience Paris in a new way. And one couldn’t get away without a cheeky drink at the hotel bar, perfect for a pre-dinner aperitif or a late nightcap.

Rooms start at €520

116 Rue du Temple, 75003 Paris, France

Le Vert Galant

Le Vert Galant is one of the best cheap hotels in Paris. Located opposite a park in the 13e arrondissement at the limit of the 5e arrondissement, it resides in the Gobelins district near the Place d’Italie, Butte aux Cailles, and rue Mouffetard. This family-owned boutique hotel has a mere 15 rooms, and serves breakfast downstairs at their restaurant (which has been open for 57 years). It is also known to have been frequented by Victor Hugo and Jean de Beranger. The rooms at le Vert Galant are quaint and cozy and give the feeling of staying at someone’s French country home. Speaking of, Le Vert Galant is privy to a stunning garden filled with flowering terraces, both on the façade and the courtyard garden. An array of lounge chairs invites guests to unwind from their city adventure and breathe in the fresh air of the countryside (without ever leaving central Paris).

Rooms start at €95

43 Rue de Croulebarbe, 75013 Paris, France

Off Paris Seine

The Seine is getting plenty of attention lately, with the pompiers working to make it a swimmable river. Until that happens, why not stay on the Seine at a place with its own swimming pool? Moored at the foot of the Austerlitz station, OFF Paris Seine is the first Paris hotel built on the river in the city. It offers a true urban adventure in a contemporary setting with a visionary ethos. Ultra-modern design is packed into 54 rooms, offering the best hospitality in a utilitarian fashion. The docked location also features a terrace bar and restaurant that invites guests to relax or toast with friends on one of its large convivial tables as they order an array of Italian delicacies. It takes picnicking on the Seine to a whole other level!

Rooms start at €400

86 Quai d’Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France

Hôtel Lutetia

The popularity of grand luxury hotels has been recently traded for smaller boutique hotels that can offer much more on a bespoke and personalized level. But Hôtel Lutetia is one of the few institutions in Paris forging a sleek rebellion on the Left Bank. It is unequivocally the epitome of everything a Paris hotel is expected to have. And it’s priced accordingly, with rooms starting at around 1,400 € per night — totally worth it for a special occasion. Everything inside the Lutetia is grand. Having just reopened in 2018 (we wrote about it here), Lutetia offers a chance to travel to the golden age of Paris and experience regal luxury. The hotel features almost every amenity possible, with an array of dining establishments and the fabulous Bar Josephine.

Rooms start at €1,400

45 Bd Raspail, 75006 Paris, France

Hôtel du Sentier

Sunkissed on the Place du Caire in the 2e arrondissement, Hôtel du Sentier is a stylish addition to this neighborhood outfitted in light colors and an elegant disposition. Located in central Paris, this space feels more like a relaxed corner of the South of France. At this luxury hotel, all the rooms are unique. Some are loft-like, with an open bathtub standing between the bed and the window. This Paris hotel also has adjoining rooms for friends and families, including an option of additional day beds for children. If guests feel adventurous, there’s even a hut to stay in. The Hôtel du Sentier’s central location and great WiFi (not always a given in France) make it one of the best Paris hotels for digital nomads.

Rooms start at €400

48 Rue du Caire, 75002 Paris, France

Hôtel Particulier Montmartre

Hôtel Particulier Montmartre is perhaps one of the most romantic hotels in the Paris. Tucked away on its own private hill, this boutique hotel feels like a secret garden. Honeymoon plans, anyone? With just five suites (with romantic names like Les Folies du Ciel), Hôtel Particulier is the perfect place to feel at home in an intimate Paris hotel. Its rooms are each outfitted with leopard print wallpaper and wine-colored accent marks and chandeliers, the sexy interior hidden behind a formal garden. And the hotel’s sophisticated cocktail bar is perfect for a date night.

Rooms start at €650

23, avenue Junot, Pavillon D, 75018 Paris, France

NOLINSKI Paris

Nolinski Paris offers a chance to stay in central Paris while enjoying a classy and relaxed vibe. Within walking distance of the Comédie Française and the Louvre, Nolinski prides itself on private apartments with exclusivity and discretion. The rooms of this luxury hotel are decked out like a high-end contemporary apartment. At the center of the property is a small atrium featuring a cloudy mural swirling up the stairs for a heavenly touch. The restaurant and the cocktail bar, too, continue this Art Deco style while simultaneously offering the best of F&B offerings. The cocktail bar is like a secret library/meeting room with an intimate atmosphere.

Rooms start at €630

16 avenue de l’Opéra, 75001 Paris France

Which part of Paris is best to stay in?

Neighborhoods like the 1e, 2e, 3e, and 4e arrondissements are great for their central location, while neighborhoods like Montmartre and the 11e arrondissement are also popular for visitors.

What is the average cost of a hotel in Paris?

The average cost of a hotel in Paris is between €146 – 187.