Finalists for the Best Croissant in San Francisco 2024 Competition Have Been Announced

Many of you voted for the finalists in the 2024 edition of San Francisco’s Best Croissant competition, and we can’t wait to tell you which bakeries will be taking part in the final. Organized by French Morning, Frenchly, and L’Apéro by FAHGA, it will take place on Sunday, May 19, at the Clift Royal Sonesta, before a panel of professional judges. The event is already sold out–all 300 tickets–but you can get on the waiting list here.

These bakeries will be showcasing their pastries, and you can move from stand to stand and sample croissants and other delicious specialities. Attendees will be able to vote for the Fan Prize. Our judges, after tasting all the croissants blind, will award the Grand Prize.

Here’s the long-awaited list of the ten bakeries you chose, in alphabetical order:

Bonjour Bakehouse

Founded in 2019, Bonjour Bakehouse is one of the Bay Area’s best-kept secrets. At its helm is François Bernaudin, a baking veteran with years of experience at La Boulange in San Francisco, Tokyo’s Austral restaurant, and, most recently, Doughbies. Bonjour Bakehouse specializes in cookies and French scones. The Best Croissant competition may well be the opportunity to reveal the extent of their talent, especially as their crookies (the marriage of croissant and cookie) are all the rage. Website.

Craftsman and Wolves

Since opening in the Mission in 2012, Craftsman and Wolves has been regarded as one of the Bay Area’s most innovative patisseries. True to its name, the Craftsman vibe can be seen in both the bold mix of flavors, and the mastery of pastry techniques, largely inspired by France. The bakery was made famous by its “Rebel Within,” a cheese and sausage muffin whose heart reveals a whole soft-boiled egg. Website.

Jane the Bakery

Jane the Bakery. © Nicole Seguin Photography

Known for its wide range of breads and pastries, Jane has become one of San Franciscans’ favorite bakeries, as evidenced by the long line of foodies waiting on Geary Boulevard. Jane’s products can also be enjoyed in her two cafés, located on Fillmore and Larkin streets. Jane The Bakery won the Jury Prize in the 2018 Best Croissant competition. Website.

Juniper Cafe

A newcomer to Polk Street since 2023, Juniper boasts a prestigious lineage. Indeed, this bakery was imagined by the creators of Saint Frank Coffee, and its menu was devised by Andrea Correa, an El Bulli alumnus. In addition to its pastries, Juniper is known for its cream puffs, both savory and sweet. Website.

One65

Chef Claude Le Tohic’s gastronomic complex has more than one feather in its cap: in addition to O’, his Michelin-starred restaurant, and Elements, his chic bar, the tea room on the ground floor of Le Tohic’s One65 bistro is never empty. In addition to skillfully-executed pastries and delicious chocolates, Le Tohic’s viennoiseries are always a hit with gourmets. Website.

One House Bakery

One house Bakery. © Nicole Seguin Photography

Winner of the Fan Prize for Best Baguette in 2019, this Benicia bakery is a family business. Hanalee Pervan, the daughter, has worked in prestigious kitchens such as The French Laundry, but dreamed of opening her own bakery ever since she was a little girl. Thanks to the help of Catherine and Peter Pervan–her parents–it’s been a dream come true since 2018. Website.

Red Bird Bakery

In Santa Rosa, Red Bird Bakery is working its magic. Originally from the Czech Republic, the Cermak family bakes their breads and pastries daily. They offer a wide variety of products, from the traditional baguette, to apricot and walnut wholegrain bread. These are sold in the bakery, as well as in local markets and shops. In 2019, Red Bird Bakery won the Best Baguette competition organized by French Morning. Will they pull off a double with Best Croissant this year? It’s up to you and the professionals to judge. Website.

St. Regis

In case you were wondering, we’re talking about the luxury hotel located a stone’s throw from SFMOMA. It seems that our readers are particularly fond of the croissants at Astra, the hotel’s restaurant. Heading up the pastry teams at the St. Regis since 2023, chef Sebastian Huyhua cut his teeth at Epic Steakhouse, Meadows in Napa, La Mar in San Francisco, and most recently Alexander’s Patisserie. Website.

Starter Bakery

This Berkeley-based bakery has been around since 2010, but it wasn’t until 2023 that it opened a retail outlet on College Avenue in Oakland. Specializing in wholesale distribution, Starter Bakery has made many people happy by adding this new outlet. Their pastries can also be found in many East Bay farmer’s markets, as well as in local chains such as Gus and Rainbow Grocery. Website.

Thorough Bread and Pastry

Thorough Bread and Pastry. © Nicole Seguin Photography

A veritable institution in the vibrant Castro district, this bakery opened by Michel Suas, and taken over by his daughter Juliemarie, has been offering a full range of artisanal viennoiseries for over 15 years. Michel Suas, who cut his teeth at the Michelin-starred Barrier restaurant in Paris, is a well-known figure in the Bay Area baking world, having founded the prestigious San Francisco Baking Institute (SFBI) in 1996. Juliemarie later took up the torch, and Thorough Bread won third place in French Morning’s Best Croissant 2023 competition. Site

The 2024 edition of San Francisco’s Best Croissant contest is made possible thanks to the support of our generous sponsor, Beurremont.