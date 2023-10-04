‘Lupin’ Vocabulary: Learn French with Netflix

It’s time to up your study game. Lupin, starring Omar Sy, has maintained its status as one of Netflix’s most successful French TV shows. It combines high-stakes glamor with scenes from Paris’s grittier quartiers, offering plenty of opportunities to pick up some colloquial Parisian French. Part 3 is premiering this Thursday, October 5, so if you haven’t started watching yet, it’s time to get caught up.

Collier – Necklace

Assan: “Donc, c’est ça, le collier de la Reine.” (“So, that’s it, the queen’s necklace.”)

Enchère – Auction

Janitor: “Ils le mettent aux enchères. Ça va dépasser les 20 millions.” (“They’re putting it up at auction. More than 20 million euros.”)

Une belle gueule – Handsome face/good looks

Claire: “T’as une belle gueule, mais une sale tête.” (“You’ve got a handsome face, but a stupid head.”)

Comme d’hab – As usual (short for “comme d’habitude”)

Claire: “C’est compliqué et ça va pas durer, c’est ca? Comme d’hab.” (“It’s complicated and won’t last, right? Like usual.”)

Planter – Make a mistake/screw something up

Claire: “Tu l’as planté trois fois.” (“You’ve messed up the last three times.”)

Oseille – Money/cash/dough

Assan: “Je vous explique comment faire beaucoup d’oseille.” (“I’ll tell you how to make a lot of dough.”)

Agent d’entretien – Janitor

Assan: “Je suis agent d’entretien. Au Louvre.” (“I’m a janitor at the Louvre.”)

Voler – Steal

Assan: “Le collier… on va le voler.” (“This necklace… we’re going to steal it.”)

Pierres – Rocks, jewels, gemstones

Thibault: “Ses sept pierres disséminées aux quatre coins du monde.” (“Its seven stones were spread across the four corners of the earth.”)

Nager – Swim

Juliette: “Si tu nages jusqu’à moi, je t’embrasse.” (“If you swim to me, I’ll kiss you.”)

Gentleman-cambrioleur – Gentleman burglar

Anne: “Arsène Lupin, gentleman-cambrioleur. Très bon choix.” (“Arsène Lupin, gentleman-burglar. Very good choice.”)

Coup d’œil – Peek, quick glimpse

Assane: “A ce prix-là… Juste un petit coup d’œil.” (“At that price… Just a little peek.”)

Lâcher – Let go

Babakar: “Je suis innocent! Lâchez-moi !” (“I’m innocent! Let me go!”)

Braquage – Robbery

Vincent: “Il y a eu un braquage. Personne ne sort.” (“There’s been a robbery. No one is allowed to leave.”)

Voyou – Thug

Thibault: “Ces voyous l’ont malmené.” (“These thugs roughed him up.”)

Gars – Guy

Assane: “Il m’emmenait faire les courses chez un gars, près de la station-service.” (“We’d go grocery shopping at this guy’s, near the gas station.”)

Loup – Wolf

Assane: “Arsène Lupin est un loup solitaire.” (“Arsène Lupin is a lone wolf.”)

En retard – Late

Claire: “Raoul, c’est papa!” (“Raoul, it’s your dad!”)

Raoul: “Il est pas en retard?” (“He’s not late?”)

Dommage – Shame

“Paraît que t’es toujours sur ton portable? C’est dommage.” (“I hear you’re always on your phone. What a shame.”)