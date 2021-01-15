Behind the Scenes of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’

“We wanted to show Paris as it is: the monuments, but also the suburbs. It was important to show Paris in its entirety. We didn’t want it to look like a postcard.”

French superstar actor Omar Sy, of Intouchables fame, explains the ideology behind his new hit Netflix show, Lupin. The show, released only a week ago and modeled after the Arsène Lupin books by Maurice LeBlanc, has become an overnight sensation. By putting the bright minds and sharp instincts of Sy and director Louis Leterrier together, along with some truly iconic source material, they have managed to create a show that is funny, thrilling, and stylish. In this behind-the-scenes look with Netflix, Sy calls the gentleman burglar Lupin “the ideal character” for an actor, one who is constantly “in motion,” and who comes from a rich literary tradition. The show is an homage within an homage, with a specific methodology despite its contemporary setting.

