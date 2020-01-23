Lily-Rose Depp Explains How to Do a French Accent

There’s a benefit to being French-American besides citizenship: knowing how to do the perfect French, American, and French-American accent.

Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of American actor Johnny Depp and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, does an impeccable imitation of a French person trying to speak English, which she shows off to Vanity Fair in this video.

Depp, of course, offers a few tips for how to do a French accent while speaking English.

“Rs are distinctly very French,” is her first piece of advice, followed by “the Ws aren’t quite as articulated as the Rs or the Th [sound] are.” The video is full of example phrases, and even how to say them with different emotions.

The most important element to sound like a French person speaking English? “The French have a sound for their pauses which is just kind of ‘euhhh,'” she explains.