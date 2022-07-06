In San Francisco, the Bastille Day festivities take over Embarcadero Plaza (above) all day long on Saturday, July 16. This relatively new festival revives a tradition dating back to 1880, the year of the city’s first Bastille Day celebration, and underscoring the city’s links with France (it has been the sister city of Paris since 1996.) The organizers promise a wide range of French, Moroccan, and Vietnamese food from local restaurants, wine (bien sûr) and Kronenbourg beer. There will be tours of the city’s French quarter, and performances throughout the day by French musicians and the Hui Tarava Tahitian dance troupe, as well as a display of vintage Citroen cars. Nail-biting competition comes in the form of a pétanque tournament and the “”Course de Garçons de Café”—a tradition dating back to the 1930s, in which participants compete to be the fastest to carry a loaded tray without spilling a drink.