Bastille Day 2023: Where to Celebrate in Texas

To celebrate July 14th, we’re swapping the margarita for a Côtes du Rhône and the ribs for saucisson. This year, to everyone’s delight, France’s national holiday falls on a Friday, bringing the week to a close and kicking off the weekend on a red, white, and blue note. Whether with friends or family, in Dallas, Houston, or San Antonio, Texas has no shortage of opportunities to celebrate France and the French. Here’s an overview of the festivities.

Dallas

Tradition dictates that the Bishop Arts district will be the first to kick off the festivities on Friday, July 14, with a free festival open to all. “Bastille on Bishop” is an opportunity to stroll through this friendly neighborhood with a glass of wine in hand, before stopping for dinner at one of the many trendy restaurants on the block.

Bishop Arts, Bishop Arts District, between Bishop & 7th street and Bishop & 9th Street in Dallas. Friday, July 14, from 6pm to 10pm.

Join us at the Dallas International School the following day, Saturday, July 15, for a sports and family brunch dedicated to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The FACC and the French Consulate of Houston are joining forces to bring Dallasites together for a unifying event featuring athletic demonstrations and activities for young and old. Admission: $15 – free for children under 12. Register here.

Dallas International School, 6039 Churchill Way, Dallas. Saturday, July 15, from 9am to 12pm.

Houston

In Houston, the FACC and the French Consulate will be hosting a sports apéro on Friday, July 14, starting at 6pm at Rice Stadium. In addition to celebrating the French national holiday, the event aims to bring together young and old Francophiles around an event inspired by the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sports associations, French restaurateurs, and other sponsors will be on hand for an evening as active as it is festive. Admission: $15 – free for children under 12. Register here.

Rice Stadium, 6100 Main Street, Houston. Friday, July 14, 6pm to 10pm.

Austin

The French Legation will once again be hosting the Bastille Day picnic on Saturday, July 15, hosted by Charles Thibodeaux and the Cajun Aces. The free event aims to bring the French community together around games and a family picnic in the shady park on the site of the former French Embassy. Bring your own snacks! More details on the event website.

Texan Bastille Celebration, 802 San Marcos Street, Austin. Saturday, July 15, 10am to 4pm.

San Antonio

For the second year running, the French Festival of San Antonio will take place on Main Street, at the Shops at la Cantera on Saturday, July 15, from 10am. The (free) program includes a pétanque tournament, a French classic car show, and a gourmet snack. Younger visitors can also enjoy activities organized by the event’s partners, including face-painting, pétanque, and Lego building. Places are still available for the pétanque tournament! Register here.

French Festival of San Antonio, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy – Suite 19160 – San Antonio. Saturday, July 15 from 10am to 8pm.