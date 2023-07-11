Bastille Day 2023: Where to Celebrate July 14 in Florida

Get out your red, white, and blue flags — and no, we don’t mean the star-spangled ones. Once again this year, Florida’s July 14th festivities are shaping up to be a rich affair. Here’s a rundown of the French parties planned near you to celebrate Bastille Day in 2023.

Miami Beach

Among the newcomers, RSVP Agency, which launched its monthly Frenchy Fridays series last month, is organizing its very first Bastille Day party under the Florida palm trees. Co-founded by French entrepreneurs Sarah Jeanty and Rebecca De Rogatis, this events company will commemorate the French National Holiday at the Upside Rooftop of the Moxy in the South Beach district, starting at 6pm. Requiring a chic and glamorous dress code, the organizers promise to get guests dancing with hits from the 1990s, including those by Nèg’ Marrons and NTM, as well as more recent tracks by Singuila, Gims, and Aya Nakamura. 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach – Info here.

Music lovers should be delighted by the Bastille Day party organized by Bal Harbour restaurant Le Zoo. French singer and multi-instrumentalist Vincent Raffard, leader of international band The French Horn Collective, will set the mood from 6:30pm. 9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach – (305) 602-9663 – Info here.

Miami

The French & Famous team has been spreading French art de vivre in South Florida for over half a decade, and wouldn’t miss Bastille Day for the world. As usual, the events company is planning an exuberant celebration on Friday, July 14, starting at 7pm at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The evening’s program, entitled “Bastille Day on the River” and organized in partnership with Miami’s French associations, includes a pyrotechnic water show, acrobatic performances, juggling, a pétanque tournament, and the traditional bal musette. It’s going to be a wild time in Downtown Miami. 412 NW N River Dr, Miami – Info here.

Boca Raton

Lovers of good, home-cooked food will love Chez Marie French Bistro in Boca Raton. There’s nothing like a warm goat cheese salad, pâté de campagne, coq au vin, or lavender crème brûlée to make you feel right at home for an evening during which singer Thierry Khalfa will cover the great classics of French chanson, starting at 5pm. 5030 Champion Blvd, Boca Raton – (561) 997-0027 – Info here.

Melbourne

French Patriotism will also be in the spotlight in Melbourne, where the French American Business Council of Orlando (FABCO), in partnership with the Union des Français de l’étranger (UFE) d’Orlando, is planning its traditional soirée blanche. The event will take place on Sunday, July 16, from 4pm to 8pm at Jacqueline’s Bakery & Café. 906 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne – (321) 312-6594 – Info here.

Tampa

The French American Business Chamber of the West Coast of Florida (FRAMCO) is joining forces with the Union des Français de l’étranger (UFE) de Tampa Bay to organize a festive evening on Friday, July 14 at the restaurant Chez Faby, starting at 6pm. 500 N Tampa St, Tampa – (813) 450-3536 – Info here.

Tallahassee

Marinières, berets, and other French clichés will be on display in Florida’s capital, where the Alliance Française de Tallahassee will celebrate the colors of the French flag at a dinner featuring French culinary specialties on Friday, July 14 at 6pm at the Little Paris restaurant. 1355 Market St, Tallahassee – (850) 391-8309 – Info here.