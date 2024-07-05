Celebrate Bastille Day Like You’re in Alsace… in DC

Date: July 12, 2024 Event: Comité Tricolore’s Bastille Day Gala Booking: Tickets available here Location: La Maison Française, Ambassade De France Aux Etats-Unis Address: 4101 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007 Price: $200-400

Each year, the Francophone association Comité Tricolore chooses a French region to celebrate on July 14th. After the Vendée in 2022, and the Côte d’Azur in 2023, 2024 will highlight the region of Alsace on Friday, July 12th, at the Maison Française of the French Embassy. So this is a great opportunity to delve into the culinary universe of Alsace, with a dozen renowned chefs, to taste regional specialties and enjoy a festive and musical ambiance. Guests can also participate in a silent auction while sipping bubbly Crémant d’Alsace.

The event promises a sumptuous dinner, live music, a DJ, a chance to take pictures on a red carpet, and raffles where you can win exceptional prizes. The auctions offer the chance to win trips, works of art, and other surprises. In order to get into the mood, guests are encouraged to dress in red, white, or gold, the colors of the Alsatian flag. July 14th also marks the annual fundraising campaign for the Comité Tricolore. All profits from the evening will go to support the organization’s charity mission, in service of the local community’s most in-need.

Making up the menu is an impressive list of French chefs from the Washington region: David Deshaies, chef at Unconventional Diner and l’Ardente; Gerard Bertholon and Fabrice Guinchard of Cuisine Solutions France; Mark Ehler of Hilton; Cedric Maupillier, chef of Convivial; Stephane Grattier, chef-baker of Boulangerie Christophe; Jean Claude Philhon of Park Hyatt; Mark Counseille, pastry chef at Olivia Macaron; Daniel Labonne, chef to the German embassy; Hugh Cossard of Food Expression; Xavier Deshayes of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center; Michael Cornu of Cornu Tradition; Eric Cousin of Occasions Caterers; and Jacques Haeringer of L’Auberge Chez François. It’s enough to make your mouth water already!

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.