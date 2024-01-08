[Sponsored article] From your first morning croissant to your last night in Paris under the glittering Eiffel Tower, there’s nothing quite like a vacation in France.

For 45 years, Backroads has been creating immersive Biking, Hiking, and Multi-Adventure experiences that are second to none, complete with unique local encounters, extraordinary hotels, and gourmet dining.

A New Kind of Travel

Expertly-planned itineraries across France feature multiple daily routes to give you the freedom to explore at your own pace with unrivaled support. On Biking and Multi-Adventures trips, ride top-line custom titanium bikes, with state-of-the-art e-bike options and carbon upgrades available. And on all trips, world-class Backroads Trip Leaders take care of every detail, leaving no stone left unturned in their quest to make your vacation the best one ever. Discover why Backroads leaders are consistently rated 9.8 out of 10 by guests.

With trips for Couples, Friends & Solos, Women’s Adventures, itineraries for families in three distinct stages of life, Active River Cruises, and easygoing Dolce Tempo journeys, Backroads is unmatched in its offerings in France – and around the world. Groups are small enough to explore with optimum flexibility, and big enough to welcome a variety of fun-loving travel companions, which means you’ll spend an unforgettable week with fellow travelers who quickly become bons amis.

An Experience of Excellence

Backroads also knows that where you stay matters, and throughout the years, it has continued to hone its own strict standards of excellence. When it comes to hotels, it searches far and wide for France’s finest, so that after a day of adventure, you can melt into the best bed, spa, or poolside lounge chair. Backroads has carefully selected hotels like Abbaye de la Bussière in La Bussière-sur-Ouche, La Cheneaudiere in Colroy-la-Roche, Fleur de Loire in Blois, and Les Roches Blanches in Cassis for their trips.

No matter your interest, age, or experience level, Backroads has French trips perfected for every traveler in nine of the country’s extraordinary regions. Whether you choose the beaches of Normandy, the hidden coves along the French Riviera, Burgundy’s vineyards, or the awe-inspiring French Alps, you’ll experience the best of France à la Backroads. Join Backroads and savor the country’s diverse landscapes, cultures, and cuisine at your own pace – and get your own dose of French joie de vivre. Visit www.backroads.com to learn more.

