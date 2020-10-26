9 French Style Influencers to Follow Now

Within the last few years, Jeanne Damas has turned French girl style from a hashtag into a global industry. Known for their just-woke-up-like-this effortless style, which translates from ensembles to entire apartments, French IG stars are emblematic of a particular fusion of “authenticity” and aspirational living. Here are just a few you should be following.

1. Sabina Socol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabina Socol (@sabinasocol) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

This Franco-Romanian got her start as the social editor for L’Officiel magazine, before deciding to strike out on her own with endeavors in modeling, designing, writing, and art direction, partnering with brands like Louis Vuitton and Lancôme. Her aesthetic is casual with a bit of a sly edge, with glowy skin, minimal makeup, and rooty blonde hair.

Advertisement

2. Lalaa Misaki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L∆L∆∆ MIS∆KI (@lalaamisaki) on Oct 16, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

Lalaa Misaki is a blogger and plus-size model who turned a passion for affordable fashion into a series of collaborations with the clothing brand Gemo. Her blog focuses on exploring personal style regardless of budget or body type, and her partnerships exemplify this kind of all-inclusive, no-BS attitude. She has no qualms about listing Forever 21 as a favorite place to shop in NYC, or encouraging a casual Popeye’s binge. She’s also the co-founder of Plus Fashion Fair, a fashion company geared towards creating more options for plus-size women in fashion.

3. Gabrielle Caunesil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli (@gabriellecaunesil) on Sep 17, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Gabrielle Caunesil is half-French and half-Italian, and she brings those two sides of herself to every outfit and every event, mixing the more subdued classic elements of French style with the louder, bolder, more done-up Italian way of dressing. She is the founder of La Semaine Paris, a sustainable clothing line of the “timeless Parisian chic” variety, with a focus on feminism and vintage fashion.

4. Gaelle Prudencio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaëlle Prudencio (@gaelleprudencio) on Oct 13, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

Another major player in the French body positivity movement is Gaelle Prudencio, who started the hashtag initiative #FrenchCurves to convince more French women of all body shapes and sizes to embrace their own images. Gaelle has been a blogger, mostly on the subject of body positivity, for more than ten years, and created Curves & Cocktails, a series of events encouraging sisterhood and communication between women of all sizes. She is the founder of Ibilola, a brand of clothing made in Africa and inspired by traditional African designs, created for plus-size women.

5. Inès Mélia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inès Mélia (@inesmelia) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:27am PDT

If you’re looking for style inspo on the home decor front, look no further than Paris-based artist Inès Mélia, whose one-of-a-kind paintings and sculptures feel both modern and timeless. This DJ, sound designer, and decor enthusiast will make you want to buy a closet full of cropped, wide-leg pants, and then order a new set of oil paints on Etsy.

6. Lena Situations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aka Lena Situations (@lenamahfouf) on Oct 14, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

French YouTube star Lena Situations is just looking for a good time. She writes and vlogs about style and everyday life, as with her new book, Toujours Plus, marketed as a guide on staying positive for young people. Her Insta is fashion-forward but never too serious, because Lena’s always got a big smile and a goofy spin on life.

7. Violette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) on May 15, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

Violette is the makeup guru you didn’t know you needed in your life. The Global Beauty Director for Estee Lauder, this Parisienne takes a loving and creative approach to makeup that is all about color, empowerment, and vavavoom. Her YouTube beauty tutorials are fun, accessible, and a reminder that “Beauty is a mood,” and there is always a look to match and enhance whatever yours is at the time.

8. Pia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pia_mbd on Oct 17, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

Pia looks like your hot French boyfriend’s cooler younger sister who you’d love to hang out with, if only you could keep up. Her signature wire-rimmed glasses add something extra to her fabulous outfits, and she posts a lot about great local places to shop and eat in Paris. Follow her on Insta for a crash course in layering, nail art, and stunning French interiors.

9. Nicky Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Doll (Karlize)✨ (@thenickydoll) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

The first French drag queen ever to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nicky Doll is here to serve looks, attitude, and a killer wardrobe. Nicky combines French girl chic with full drag beats to create something truly unique.

Featured Image: Stock Photos from eversummerphoto / Shutterstock