12 Decadent Hot Chocolates to Sip on in Paris

It’s full of tourists and very hyped, but you just can’t skip Angelina . Super rich, dense, and lip-licking good, the hot chocolate (“l’Africain,” as it’s called on the menu) is divine (8€20). If you can’t bear to wait in line to sit within the four walls of the precious tea salon, there’s a cart outside offering hot chocolate to go. — 226 rue de Rivoli, 75001

In the iconic Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, Café de Flore merits a morning or afternoon visit. The “special flore chocolate” (7€80) and the Viennois chocolate (8€90) will both tempt you. Best enjoyed with a croissant or pain au chocolat. — 172 boulevard Saint Germain, 75006

4. Treize Bakery

In a cozy cocoon of vegetal and rococo decor, you’ll be torn between Treize Bakery‘s two different kinds of hot chocolate. The classic is more bittersweet than a usual hot chocolate, and the spicy version features a fresh habanero syrup. Both are available in small and large (6€ / 9€ and 7€ / 9€50, respectively). Perhaps most appealing, each can be made with non-dairy milks. — 5 Rue de Médicis, 75006

5. Plaq

Plaq‘s motto of “bean to bar” doesn’t mean the coffee-centric location can’t whip up a good hot chocolate. Not too sweet and with an interesting variety of spices, the chocolat chaud at Plaq should be enjoyed on-location before you purchase a bar to go. — 4 rue du Nil, 75002

6. Chocolaterie Cyril Lignac