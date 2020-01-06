12 Decadent Hot Chocolates to Sip on in Paris

1. Carette

Carette is a Parisian institution underestimated by tourists and passersby alike. On Place du Trocadéro, this pâtisserie offers a scrumptious hot chocolate to be enjoyed on the terrasse or inside. The metal teapot keeps it warm, and the sweet porcelain teacup makes it Instagrammable. If you can handle the price (9€), order a chausson aux pommes. — 4 place du Trocadéro et du 11 novembre, 75016

2. Café de Flore

In the iconic Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, Café de Flore merits a morning or afternoon visit. The “special flore chocolate” (7€80) and the Viennois chocolate (8€90) will both tempt you. Best enjoyed with a croissant or pain au chocolat. — 172 boulevard Saint Germain, 75006

3. Angelina

It’s full of tourists and very hyped, but you just can’t skip Angelina. Super rich, dense, and lip-licking good, the hot chocolate (“l’Africain,” as it’s called on the menu) is divine (8€20). If you can’t bear to wait in line to sit within the four walls of the precious tea salon, there’s a cart outside offering hot chocolate to go. — 226 rue de Rivoli, 75001

4. Treize Bakery

In a cozy cocoon of vegetal and rococo decor, you’ll be torn between Treize Bakery‘s two different kinds of hot chocolate. The classic is more bittersweet than a usual hot chocolate, and the spicy version features a fresh habanero syrup. Both are available in small and large (6€ / 9€ and 7€ / 9€50, respectively). Perhaps most appealing, each can be made with non-dairy milks. — 5 Rue de Médicis, 75006

5. Plaq

Plaq‘s motto of “bean to bar” doesn’t mean the coffee-centric location can’t whip up a good hot chocolate. Not too sweet and with an interesting variety of spices, the chocolat chaud at Plaq should be enjoyed on-location before you purchase a bar to go. — 4 rue du Nil, 75002

6. Chocolaterie Cyril Lignac

La Chocolaterie de Cyril Lignac boasts one of the more affordable gourmet hot chocolates in town. For 5€, you’ll get an intense, savory drink served in a to go mug. Order a gooey cookie or bar of chocolate if you want something extra sweet to nibble on. — 25 rue Chanzy, 75011

7. Maison Aleph

The jewel-sized Marais shop Maison Aleph only seats eight at a time. The hot chocolate is made with three spices — cardamom, cinnamon and a bit of nutmeg — which connects it to the Middle Eastern-inspired pastries sold in the boutique.  — 20 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 

8. Ladurée

Legendary Ladurée will tempt you with more than just their macarons. Pop by a store with a tea salon to order their hot chocolate (7€). Full and rich, it’ll remind you of Spanish hot chocolate. Pro tip: to ensure you get a seat in the tea salon, make a reservation online. — 21 rue Bonaparte, 75006; 75 avenue des Champs-Elysées, 75008; 16-18 rue Royale, 75008

9. Cafe Pouchkine

In the elegant tea room next to La Madeleine, sip on chocolate decadence at Café Pouchkine. Get the classic, the Viennese style, or with orange (all around 9€). The cost is high, but the setting makes it worth it. — 16 place de la Madeleine, 75008

10. L’Eclair de Genie

Christophe Adam’s L’Eclair de Genie is best known for its éclairs, but other treats are worth tasting too, like the Chocolat Viennois hot chocolate. It’s just as Instagrammable as it is decadent. — 14 rue pavée, 75004

11. Michel Cluziel

Chocolate and hot whole milk, that’s all Michel Cluizel needs to warm your heart. It’s made every morning with Kayambe Dark 72% cocoa chocolate. Stop by any of his four locations to get some chocolatey goodness (5€25). —  201 rue Saint-Honoré, 75001; 3 rue Tronchet, 75008; 43 rue des Belles-Feuilles, 75016; 2 rue des Rosiers, 75004

12. Cédric Grolet Opéra

The French pastry-darling Cédric Grolet just opened his bakery-café at Opéra and the buzz has been crazy. Besides the pastries, order a cup of his chocolat chaud (7€ to go, 8€ on-location). It’s smooth and well-balanced so that it’s not too sweet. — 35 Avenue de l’Opéra, 75002