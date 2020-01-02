Where to Get Galette des Rois in San Francisco 2020

On Sunday, January 5, everyone will celebrate Epiphany (épiphanie). It is an opportunity to share a beautiful cake with family and friends. Here is our selection of bakeries and pastry shops where you can find galette in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Chantal Guillon, in SOMA

Known for her delicious macarons, this year Chantal Guillon offers a galette des rois, available in two sizes: a small one perfect for 2 people, or a large one that will delight 6-8 people. The galette is only available in the SOMA store from January 6, and pre-orders are strongly recommended. Cost is $8 to $45. — 1309 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Les Gourmands, in SOMA

This family bakery is once again offering this year a galette generously filled with frangipane, and available by the piece or by whole galette for 6-8 people. The fèves come specially from France. It is available throughout the month of January. It’s $38 dollars per galette, or $6.20 for a single serving. — 280 5th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Arizmendi, in the Sunset

It’s almost a miracle that the co-op bakery has is offering a king cake: the galette des rois is only available on January 4 and 5, while the Mexican version, a brioche crown called Rosca de los Reyes, will only be sold on January 4. — 1331 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122. (415) 566-3117.

One65, near Union Square

Chef Claude Le Tohic’s bakery-pastry shop One65 is a newcomer to the galette des rois scene. He will offer a galette only from January 3 to 5 this year. The galette is sold either by the individual slice ($7.50) or for 6-8 people ($38). — 165 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102

La Boulange de San Francisco, in San Francisco and Oakland

You don’t change a winning recipe at La Boulange de San Francisco: a puff pastry well filled with frangipane, San Francisco fèves, and a beautiful golden crown. Beware, the galettes go quickly, so it’s better to reserve one in advance. One galette serves 8 people ($30). — The San Francisco Bakery, in Fillmore, Hayes Valley, Noe Valley, Cole Valley, Cow Hollow, Financial District and Rockridge.

Maison Alyzée, in Mountain View

Isigny AOP butter, a traditional recipe with frangipane… At Maison Alyzée, they bet on the quality of their products. The galette is made by a former collaborator of Yann Couvreur, and comes in three sizes, serving 4-10 people ($38 – $58). It will be on sale during the whole month of January. — 212 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041.

Café Douce France, in Palo Alto

The bakery in the Town and Country Mall offers a traditional galette, buttered to perfection. You can enjoy it on location in the tea room, or to-go. One galette serves 12 people ($35). — Cafe Douce France 855 El Camino Real, Suite #104, Town & Country Village, Palo Alto, CA 94301. (650) 322-3601.