Where to Get Bûche de Noël in Texas 2019

A gift list isn’t the only kind of list this holiday season. There’s also a list of where to buy bûche de Noël in Texas (Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, specifically). Here are 18 places to get your bûche de Noël (or Yule Log cake) this December.

HOUSTON

French Gourmet Bakery offers you the classics — mocha, hazelnuts, dark or white chocolate — and the more festive flavors such as Black and White, Amaretto and Grand Marnier. Order at least 48 hours in advance. Other Christmas treats like as fruit cake are also waiting for you. — 2250 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX, 77098 (713-524-3744)

Julie’s French Pastries offers three models of bûches in two different sizes. The small one serves 6-8 people ($29), the large one is for 15 people ($55). La noire délice is a vanilla bûche with a chocolate mousseline with a crème brûlée inside and a black mirror frosting all around. La délice aux Noisettes is an almond bûche with caramel mousse, an interior of hazelnut cream and crème brûlée, all covered with a milk chocolate ganache. Finally, La Délice aux fruits, is a coconut bûche made with passion fruit mousse, seedless raspberry jam, and fresh raspberries, all covered with a coconut icing. The last day to order your bûche is December 20th. Please note that these three desserts will also be available until December 31st, on order. — 14522 Memorial Drive, Houston TX 77079 (281-741-9161)

La Tartine de Houston makes bûches with butter imported from Europe in two different flavors: vanilla-raspberry and pistachio-milk chocolate. Only one size is available and it serves 8-10 people ($45), the last orders will be accepted on December 22nd. These bûches will also be on sale for New Year’s Eve. — 1570 S Dairy Ashford, Houston TX 77077 (713-360-6771)

Chef Nga Rogers, from the Pâtisserie Paris je t’aime, presents this year three flavors of bûche for your Christmas dinner: dark chocolate, made with meringue and orange marmalade, or dark chocolate with pears poached in champagne, or hazelnut, with dark chocolate, hazelnut praline and salted butter caramel drizzle. One size serves all and serves 10 people ($70). The bûches are gluten-free and can be ordered until December 19. Please note that these delicacies are on sale until the end of January by order. — 11660 Westheimer Rd, Ste 107A, Houston, TX 77077 (281-531-1222).

In the four Flo Paris Bakeries, three sizes of bûches are available, one serving 8-10 people, one serving 15 people and one serving 20 people, all on order until Christmas. They come in three flavors: the traditional dark and milk chocolate, the Mocha and caramel Concerto and finally the Red Velvet. They will be on the shelf until the end of the year.

Paris Sweet Patisserie has selected two recipes for Christmas. First, a tiramisu gâteau roulé, topped with with coffee rum, strawberries and mascarpone cream. Second, a chocolate and raspberry gâteau, made with raspberry mousse, chocolate ganache, and raspberries, all drizzled with rum. These bûches are available idn three sizes ($37, $49 and $70) serving 8 to 20 people, depending on the size. Orders can be placed until December 22. — 13505 Westheimer Road, Houston Tx 77082 (281-498-0887)

The Oui Desserts patisserie has only one flavor of bûche, the traditional chocolate, decorated with a multitude of mushrooms. — 3411 Kirby Road, Houston Tx 77098 (713-487-9788)

AUSTIN

This year, the famous Baguette et chocolat boutique has set its sights on the traditional Christmas bûche, made with coconut, chocolate ganache wrapped in dark chocolate mousse, and meringue. This dessert is available in several sizes serving from 4-10. Orders should be picked up on December 21, 22 and 24. — Uplands shopping center, 12101 FM 2244, Bee Cave, TX 78738 (512-263-8388).

The authentic La Pâtisserie boutique offers a single bûche, a chocolate and coffee one with traditional butter cream, iced with a chocolate ganache and decorated with macarons. This dessert serves 12-16 people ($60). Place your order at least four days in advance in either of the two shops. — 602 W. Annie St., Austin, TX 78704 (512-912-0033; 7301 Burnet Road Ste 102 Austin, Texas 78757 (512-770-6442).

Upper Crust Bakery also offers only one traditional chocolate bûche, made with butter cream. It comes decorated in one size serving 15-18 people ($75). Order before December 19. — 4508 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756. (512-467-0102).

For this holiday season, Julie Myrtille offers you three flavors: a triple-chocolate bûche, a “nutcracker bûche” and a raspberry-vanilla bûche filled with fresh fruit. These desserts are available in two sizes and can be ordered until December 22nd. — 4209 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78722 (512-983-2641)

Bakery Lorraine has only one kind of bûche, called black forest, made entirely of chocolate. It can be ordered until December 19 and feeds 4 people ($48). — 11600 Rock Rose Ste #100, Austin, TX 78758 (512-300-0300). There are also three stores in San Antonio.

DALLAS

Led by chef Andrea Meyer, the Bisous Bisous patisserie offers a classic bûche in a crunchy version with caramel or one with chocolate and hazelnut. One bûche serves 12 guests ($45). Order before December 21 to guarantee one for Christmas, but they continue to be available for New Year’s Eve. — 3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150, Dallas, TX, 75204 (214-613-3570)

Rush Patisserie has a variety of three bûches de Noël this year: white chocolate, chocolate and butter cream, or all chocolate. These desserts come in several sizes, the deadline for placing your order is December 19. — 1201 El Dorado, Dallas, TX 75208 (214-749-4040).

Like last year, the Main Street Bistro & Bakery has three types of bûches on its holiday menu: raspberry-white chocolate, hazelnut/salted butter caramel, and “la bomb,” a gluten-free dessert made with génoise and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate icing. Orders will be taken until December 22nd. — locations in Grapevine, Plano, Richardson and Rowlett.

For supermarket enthusiasts, Central Market offers a choice of three bûches: chocolate, mocha or praline, available in one size for 10 people.

SAN ANTONIO

This year, La Boulangerie offers three types of flavors for your bûche: a passion fruit, mango and pineapple option on a coconut shortbread cookie; a chocolate, caramel and pecan option; and a raspberry, lime and mint roll cake. Order before December 19. — 207 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78205. (210-639-3165).

At Délice Chocolatier & Pâtisserie, the bûche is flavored with raspberries, dulce de leche, apricot or hazelnut. With a sprinkle of decorations, it comes in one size ($55) and can be ordered now. — 946 N. Loop 1604 W. Canyon Creek Suite #145, San Antonio, TX. 78232. (210-545-2200).