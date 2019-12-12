Where to Get Bûche de Noël in San Francisco 2019

Enough with the turkey it’s time for the bûche de Noël, or Yule Log cake, as is said in English. Here’s our list of places in the Bay area where you can find a good bûche de Noël.

La Farine in Berkeley

The famous Oakland bakery and pastry shop La Farine offers its traditional bûche: Frangelico génoise, chocolate mousse, all-chocolate icing and mushrooms in marzipan. Orders can be placed until December 20. One bûche serves 15 people ($68). — 6323 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618; 4094 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611; 3411 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland, CA 94602.

One65 in San Francisco

The latest addition to the array of locations offering French pastries in San Francisco, Claude Le Tohic’s store opened in May 2019. They’re making three bûches for the first Bay area Christmas: raspberry-rose, chocolate-vanilla-caramel, and coconut-banana-pineapple. Decorated with simply and tastefully, they are a delight to see. Two sizes, one serving 6-8 people ($50) and one serving 10 ($65). — 165 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102.

Arizmendi in San Francisco

For years, this cooperative has been offering a bûche that plays the nostalgia card: the most classic recipe, with a rum roulé à la crème, covered with chocolate and the essential sugar mushrooms. A real bûche like French grandmas make, serving 8-10 people ($40). It can be ordered until December 21, and picked-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 24. — 1331 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122. (415) 566-3117.

B. Patisserie in San Francisco

Pacific Heights’ pastry shop B. Patisserie has four flavors bûche this year: speculoos cheesecake, vanilla-mango-passion fruit, mint chocolate, and coffee-chocolate almond. If you’re tempted by these bûches, individual sizes are available ($7.50), and also a large format version for 10 people ($75). Orders close on December 18 and bûches should be picked up no later than December 24 at 2 p.m. — 2821 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115. (415) 440-1700.

Maison Alyzée in Mountain View

Available for pre-order starting December 12, the Maison Alyzée bûchce is being made this year by a team hailing from Plaza Athénée, Crillon and Yann Couvreur’s boutique. The bûche is available in a gourmet or fruity version: the chocolate (gluten-free) option includes pecan and praline to accompany the ganache and chocolate biscuit, while the mango-passion fruit flavor combines a financier biscuit, a white chocolate ganache with the freshness of fresh fruit. Available in 6 sizes, enough for 4 to 16 people ($50 to $130, depending on the size). — 212 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041.

Mademoiselle Colette in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Redwood City

At Mademoiselle Colette, they focus on the elegance of the bûche, which is as beautiful as it is tasty, with a choice of chocolate or lime-raspberry. A mini version is available, for those who prefer to buy individual shares ($10.50) or get a full-size bûche for 6-8 people ($62). — 816 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, 94027; 499 Lytton Ave., Palo Alto, 94301; 2401 Broadway Ave., Redwood City 94063.