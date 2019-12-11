Where to Get Bûche de Noël in Miami 2019

The bûche de Noël, the star of the holiday meals. Here’s a list of where to buy bûche de Noël, or Yule Log cake as it’s called in English, in Miami.

Mirabelle

Meilleur ouvrier de France, pastry chef Georges Berger, who heads Mirabelle in Downtown Miami, makes bûches in two different flavors: Chocolate Decadent, a chocolate mousse with bourbon vanilla and rum on a praline doughnut, and Chestnut and Blackcurrant, topped with a chestnut and cassis mousse on a vanilla cookie. Each nourishing creation serves 8-10 people($38). — 114 SE 1st St, Miami, (786) 440-6561

Buena Vista Deli

Corine Lefebvre and her husband Joël, who recently moved their brand Buena Vista Deli to Miami’s Midtown district, will delight the taste buds of foodies with their four log flavors: three chocolate creations in different flavours — caramel, passion and raspberry — as well as a pastry cream and whipped cream creation on a brownie and crémeux au chocolat base. Made to serve 6 people ($38) or 12 people ($62). — 3252 NE 1st Ave Suite 107, Miami (305) 576 3945

Atelier Monnier

Atelier Monnier, which has four locations, offers three bûches with different flavors: Lait Crunchy, composed of a milk chocolate mousse and praline cream on a praline dacquoise, Noir Vanille, topped with a dark chocolate mousse and vanilla cream on a pecan nut dacquoise, and Rose de Noël, with vanilla mousse and mascarpone topped with a red fruit compote cream on a raspberry and strawberry dacquoise. Each serves 6-9 guests ($44.95) — stores in Pinecrest, Brickell, South Beach and Bird Road (305) 456-5015

Maison Valentine

In Miami Beach, Brigitte Cavallero and her son Bastien, assisted by pastry chef Stéphane Merlat, offer three flavors of bûches at Maison Valentine: one with exotic fruits and raspberry coulis on a pistachio biscuit, another with dark chocolate mousse and crème brûlée topped with caramel, and finally a milk chocolate and creamy chocolate praline on a crispy hazelnut biscuit. There’s a size for 6 people ($48) and an individual size ($8). — 1112 15th St, Miami Beach (786) 535-1432

Les Moulins La Fayette

Les Moulins La Fayette bakery and pastry shop showcases types of bûches: a triple-chocolate option, another inspired by red fruit cheesecake, a Saint-Honoré-style bûche with strawberry, and a chocolate and caramel one. One bûche serves 8 ($44.95) and an individual size is available ($6.50). — 211 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach (786) 773-1400

Paul

How can you not give in to the temptation of Paul‘s bûches in Miami Beach? The establishment sells no less than seven creations: the Bûche Chalet, with chocolate mousse and hazelnuts on a sponge cake with almonds, rolled logs with lemon meringue or chocolate, others with red fruits, praline chocolate, a “charlotte” recipe with fresh fruit, and a couronne of chocolate and praline. Two sizes are available, for 4 or 8 people ($24 to $39 depending on the dessert). It is also possible to buy individual shares ($5 – $6). — 450 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach (305) 531-1200

La Bonne Addresse

At La Bonne Adresse in Hollywood, pastry chef Julien Van Steenwinckel and his sister Émilie, chocolate chef, are renewing their classics and offering five recipes based on a dessert mousse: chocalate praline and raspberry, lemon meringue, hazelnuts and praline, triple-chocolate, or passion, mango and coconut. Each option serves 8 people ($60). Individual-sized bûches are also available. — 2003 Harrison St, Hollywood (954) 927-6458