[Video] Unlocking Your Global Potential: Discover ESC Clermont Business School in France

In this one-hour free webinar tailored for American high school students and parents across the United States, we will explore the key features of ESC Clermont that sets this school apart:
– Learning by Doing Approach: ESC Clermont is known for its hands-on learning philosophy, where theory meets real-world application
– International Study Abroad Opportunities: Discover how the school’s partnerships with esteemed universities worldwide provide unmatched study abroad experiences
– Professional Experience: Learn how strong industry connections offer valuable internships and networking opportunities
– Proximity to Students: A close-knit community, ensuring individualized support and guidance
– Active Student Life: Explore the vibrant campus life, from clubs and cultural events to recreational activities.
Join us to uncover how ESC Clermont Business School can be your launchpad to a world-class education and a global perspective.
Get ready to unlock your global potential!
Watch the replay here or directly on YouTube
Contact our speakers:
Anne Pats, Head of the Bachelor programme at ESC Clermont : [email protected]
Mohamed Elzayadi, Recruitment Manager for International Students : [email protected] / Phone number (WhatsApp as well): +33(0)7 64 77 89 27