[Sponsored content] Dallas International School (DIS) offers students an international education through programs that are accredited by the French Minister of Education and through the International Baccalaureate Program.

Their blended curriculum enables students to achieve fluency in French and English, while also pursuing proficiency in a third language such as Spanish, Mandarin, or German.

Students at DIS are intellectually curious, and the certified teaching faculty guides them in their pursuit of knowledge. By being exposed to a diversity of subjects, students progressively develop mathematical logic skills and scientific precision, as well as the critical thinking, creativity, and sensitivity associated with the study of the humanities.

Starting in the preschool years beginning at age two, and continuing through the 12th grade, DIS students become citizens in action who take an interest in international affairs, global issues as defined by the United Nations, and an appreciation of world cultures and traditions.

With the school’s commitment to academic ambition and civic education in a multilingual environment, DIS students have the possibility to pursue advanced studies in the US and around the world.

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.