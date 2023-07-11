Travel Tip: Start Planning Your French Winter Holidays and Save Money on Your Flight

[Sponsored article] What? The summer vacation has barely begun and we’re already talking about winter break?

Yes. But it’s for your own good.

Spending Christmas in Paris is a dream for many of us Americans. But we often put it off until next year, and the year after that, and the year after that, and the year after that… At the end of the day, we don’t go to France in winter, for one simple reason: the price of the flight.

That’s why starting to think about your trip and plan now is the best idea you can have: prices are still affordable, and with some airlines, we might even say attractive. Did you know that, thanks to French bee, you can fly to Paris for Christmas from New York for just $211? You read that right.

French bee, the airline that connects the USA to France

French bee is France’s leading long-haul smart-cost airline. Equipped with a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900s and the quietest cabin on the market, French bee guarantees comfortable flights at unbeatable prices.

On board: leather seats in all classes, with lumbar support and height- and width-adjustable headrests, extra-large HD touch screens with a generous free entertainment program, not to mention optional wi-fi connectivity

Four routes between the USA and Paris Orly this winter

French bee has been operating in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles for some time now. And last December, the company opened a new route from Miami.

Attractive prices for early bookings

It’s no wonder that prices gradually increase as we get closer to the holiday season.

But if you book your tickets now, you can take advantage of this great deal!

➡️ One-way New York-Paris from $211

➡️ One-way Los Angeles-Paris from $352

➡️ One-way San Francisco-Paris from $406

➡️ One-way Miami-Paris from $313

Plan your flight with French bee

With French bee, you can plan your trip à la carte and pay the price that fits your needs. Three classes are available:

BASIC: the lowest price

SMART: economy class and extra services

PREMIUM: maximum comfort and even more services, such as two checked baggages, priority check-in, onboard meal and snack…

You can add the services you want, at any time. Checked baggage, onboard meals, premium seats, sports equipment, priority boarding… You decide.

So, ready to book your dream end-of-year vacation with French bee? Wait no more and benefit from unbeatable prices!

Book now.

Bon voyage ✈️

—————-

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.