The Ultimate Guide to French Pastries

Yes, you know your basics. Croissants, pain au chocolat, macarons. But here’s your crash course on everything else you can expect to find at your quintessential French pâtisserie.
Tarte au citron
This tangy portion-controlled pie has a thick pastry crust that is blind-baked before being filled with lemon custard. Unlike the American version, it’s typically not made with a layer of meringue on top. Learn how to bake your own here.
Tarte au framboise
Similar to the tarte au citron, this mini pie is filled with cream and topped with delicious framboises, or raspberries.
Mont-Blanc
This rich dessert, named for the mountain it represents, is made of puréed marrons, or chestnuts, squeezed into fine spaghetti-like lines and topped with globs of whipped cream.
Mille-feuille
View this post on Instagram
This is our STAR and we can make it for 1 to 25 people! ⭐⭐⭐ . . . #millefeuillenyc #millefeuillebakery #frenchpastries #coffee #sofrenchsogood #madebychef #madewithlove #NYU #westvillage #uws #broadway #nyc #macaron #frenchmacarons #coffeenyc #nycoffee #eeeatsnyc #newyorkcoffeeshops #NYCDessert #nyceats #nyceeeeeats #foodnyc #coffeeshop #millefeuille #vanilla
Named for its “thousand sheets” of puff pastry, and similar to an Italian or American “napoleon,” the mille-feuille’s three layers of pastry are held together with vanilla or hazelnut (noisette) cream, and topped with a fine vanilla glaze. Watch Canadian chefs try to construct innovative variations of the dessert here.
Saint-Honoré
View this post on Instagram
Le Saint Honoré est une valeur sûre. Trust me. Cette chantilly est parfaite. #patisserie #pastry #gateau #cake #gouter #dessert #sweet #sainthonore #chantilly #laduree #claireheitzler #paris #food #foodporn #foodpics #instafood #instagood #yummy #delish #miam #perfect #foudepatisserie #lefooding #happy #love
Did you know that the French have a patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs? Are you that surprised? His name is Saint Honoré, and he inspired this dessert, a collection of cream-filled puffs dipped in chocolate and glued to a pastry base with whipped cream.
Opéra
This lavish dessert is made from layers of almond sponge cake held together with chocolate- and coffee-flavored buttercream, topped with a layer of decadent chocolate ganache.
Religieuse
Similar to a Saint-Honoré (and with a name that means “nun”), the religieuse is a chocolate-filled cream puff on top of a larger chocolate-filled cream puff, both doused liberally in chocolate ganache. What more is there to ask for?
Divorcé
Close to a religieuse or a Saint-Honoré, the divorcé is made from two cream filled puffs, one chocolate and one coffee-flavored, attached at the hip by buttercream frosting. A most delicious splitting of affairs.
Éclair
View this post on Instagram
PARIS TEHERAN @letempsetlepain @ludov_gauthier_fontalirant. Crème mousseline Praliné Pistache / Éclats de Pistache Iran. . ———————————————-. #paris #pastrylove #pastrygood #parisianlife #patisserie #boulangerie #artisanat #france #collectiondumoment #tueriedanstabouche #instafood #picoftheday #yummy #gourmand #lefooding #ttb #foudepatisserie #eaaaaats #eaters #pistache #patisserie #vanille #pecan #pornfood #eclair #ttbtv #lefooding #foudepatisserie #eclairpistache.
You might be familiar with the chocolate éclair, but in many French pâtisseries you can find alternate flavors. Most French desserts have a fundamental color-coding system, so if an eclair is dark brown that means chocolate, light brown means coffee, magenta means raspberry, and pale green means pistachio.
Canelé
The beautiful, distinct shape of the canelé makes its thick caramelized crust shine from all angles. A hearty crunch will lead you into a soft, heavy rum- and vanilla-flavored custard center. Though generally found at holiday markets around Christmas time, they can also be found at boulangeries throughout the year. Learn how to bake them yourself here.
Choux
View this post on Instagram
쿠키슈 클래스 새콤달콤한 크림이 듬북 겉은 바삭 속은 부드러운 쿠키슈 입니다. 열심히 만들어 주시고 뿌듯해 하신 학생분들과 즐거운 클래스였습니다.^^ Cookie Choux Calss #pastry #cakeclass #bakingclass #labaking #lalife #labakingcalss #desserts #sweet #delious #dessertgram #cakephotography #엘에이베이킹 #엘에이베이킹클래스 #엘에이일상 #디저트스타그램 #디저트 #달다 #베이킹클래스 #베이킹 #케익클래스 #베이킹스타그램 #cookies #choux #쿠키슈
Choux, or pâte à choux, is essentially the building block of most French pastry. You fill the little puffs with cream and fiddle with the size, shape, and stacking to create croquembouches, profiteroles, and the St. Honoré. It’s even used to make the fictional courtesan au chocolat in the Wes Anderson film The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Kouign-Amann
View this post on Instagram
Bonjour, my name is Kouign. I was born in Brittany. "Kouign" is a bread dough cake, brioche. Here are my flavours: Caramel & Apple, chocolate, salted almonds….which one you would like to taste? Pastry [email protected] Photo @ fulguropain #pastry #frenchpastrymakers # deliciousparis #deliciousfood #Brittany #frenchblogger #foodporn #kouignamann #foudepatisserie
The Kouign-Amann is a round, crusty Breton cake made of layers of dough with sugar and butter folded in. It is slowly baked until the sugar caramelizes and creates a texture about halfway between a brioche and a croissant. The dessert has been recently re-popularized, but you might not recognize it under its new name in the US: the “DKA,” a version produced by the Dominique Ansel bakery in New York.
Tarte au flan
View this post on Instagram
Regardez ce flan maison juste PARFAIT. Une belle croûte, une texture lisse, ferme, tremblotante et moelleuse, désolé mais on ne peut que craquer… ♥ La recette juste là 👇 #flan #flanpatissier #tarteauflan #eggs #vanilla #dessert #patisserie #frenchfood #frenchdessert #Paris #sweet #gouter #gourmand #foodie #food #instafood #foodporn #yummy #delicious #yumyum #miam #yummy #delicious #frenchpastry #pastry #baking #homemade #faitmaison #recette #750g LA RECETTE Ingrédients ; 1 pâte feuilletée 1 œuf + 1 jaune d'œuf 1 gousse de vanille 2 c à s de rhum 120g de sucre 70 cl de lait entier 90g de fécule de maïs 30 cl de crème entière liquide Préparation : Dans un bol, fouettez les œufs et le sucre. Ajoutez la fécule, le lait, la crème et les graines d'une gousse de vanille. Mélangez. Versez dans une casserole et faites cuire à feu doux pour que la préparation épaississe. Quand l'ébullition commence, fouettez bien pendant une quarantaine de secondes. Hors du feu, ajoutez le rhum. Préchauffez le four à 180°C. Garnissez un moule avec la pâte feuilletée et versez la préparation dessus. Enfournez le flan pâtissier pour 20 à 25 minutes. La surface va brunir un peu. Laissez refroidir après cuisson.
The use of custard was actually borrowed from the English during the Middle Ages, but the French perfected it with recipes like the custard tart, sometimes known as flan pâtissier, a gooey mouthful of yellow custard with a lightly caramelized surface.