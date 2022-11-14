A tarte au citron should be a hard thing to screw up. Sugar, butter, flour, lemon. Rinse the bowl and move on.

Yet so many American bakeries serve “lemon tarts” with hard-as-rock crusts and plastic-tasting neon yellow gel in the place of the creamy filling. And why would you want to pay $8 a pop for that? Skip the nonsense, and try your hand at baking your own delicious lemon tart. In this video, Chef Stephane from the French Cooking Academy will show you all you need to know to cook up this fresh, homemade, and mostly no-bake dessert.

To start, you’ll need to make a sweet shortcrust pie crust, which Stephane shows you how to do in this video. After that, you’ll need:

-300 ml of fresh lemon juice

-200 g of caster sugar

-3 whole eggs

-3 eggs yolks

-25 g of corn flour

-a few drops of vanilla extract

-200 ml of heavy whipping cream

-70 g of butter

And then you’re all set. Bon appétit!