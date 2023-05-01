Often at nice restaurants, you will have the urge to whip out your phone and take a picture of your plate. But at these establishments, your camera will be focused on something else: the walls, the ceiling, the skylights, the chairs, the decor, even the light fixtures (and probably also your food). Check out these four Paris restaurants with beautiful and unique interiors.
The Location: In Paris, in the middle of the Triangle d’or, near avenue George V
The Architects: Emil Humbert and Christophe Payet
The Decor: Art nouveau in all its splendor with fresco murals and, at the top, stained glass
The Food: A temple of meat, celebrating exceptional cuts of beef from all over the world
The Menu: menu here; prix fixe is 29€ to 35€ for lunch
— 5 Rue Marbeuf, 75008; website
The Location: In Paris’s old Passy-La Muette train station
The Architect: Laura Gonzalez
The Decor: A pool of green zigzags and an assortment of exotic hangings features bathed in the light beaming through the glass above
The Food: An around-the-world menu, assembled by Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio, featuring cuisine from South America, Asia and the Mediterranean
The Menu: menu here
— 19 Chaussée de la Muette, 75016; website
The Location: Steps from the roundabout on the Champs-Élysées, not far from avenue Matignon
The Architect: Ora-ïto
The Decor: Ultra-simplistic with futuristic lines, all in rose powder tones
The Food: Dedicated to street food, a mix of French-Japanese sandwiches and gourmet bowls, imagined by Thierry Marx
The Menu: menu here; lunch deals from 12€50 to 16€50
— 1 bis Rue Jean Mermoz, 75008; website
The Location: On the edge of the Seine, by the Maison de la Radio
The Architect: Olivier Delannoy
The Decor: Contemporary chic with an immense blue fresco and a ceiling decorated with mirrors
The Food: A trattoria honoring Italy in depth, variety and all culinary aspects
The Menu: menu here; prix fixe is 28€ to 35€ for lunch
— 3 Place Clément Ader, 75016; website
This article was first published on Le Point (excluding the intro, added by Frenchly).