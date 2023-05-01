Often at nice restaurants, you will have the urge to whip out your phone and take a picture of your plate. But at these establishments, your camera will be focused on something else: the walls, the ceiling, the skylights, the chairs, the decor, even the light fixtures (and probably also your food). Check out these four Paris restaurants with beautiful and unique interiors.

Beefbar

The Location: In Paris, in the middle of the Triangle d’or, near avenue George V

The Architects: Emil Humbert and Christophe Payet

The Decor: Art nouveau in all its splendor with fresco murals and, at the top, stained glass

The Food: A temple of meat, celebrating exceptional cuts of beef from all over the world

The Menu: menu here; prix fixe is 29€ to 35€ for lunch

— 5 Rue Marbeuf, 75008; website

La Gare

The Location: In Paris’s old Passy-La Muette train station

The Architect: Laura Gonzalez

The Decor: A pool of green zigzags and an assortment of exotic hangings features bathed in the light beaming through the glass above

The Food: An around-the-world menu, assembled by Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio, featuring cuisine from South America, Asia and the Mediterranean

The Menu: menu here

— 19 Chaussée de la Muette, 75016; website

Marxito

The Location: Steps from the roundabout on the Champs-Élysées, not far from avenue Matignon

The Architect: Ora-ïto

The Decor: Ultra-simplistic with futuristic lines, all in rose powder tones

The Food: Dedicated to street food, a mix of French-Japanese sandwiches and gourmet bowls, imagined by Thierry Marx

The Menu: menu here; lunch deals from 12€50 to 16€50

— 1 bis Rue Jean Mermoz, 75008; website

Daroco 16

The Location: On the edge of the Seine, by the Maison de la Radio

The Architect: Olivier Delannoy

The Decor: Contemporary chic with an immense blue fresco and a ceiling decorated with mirrors

The Food: A trattoria honoring Italy in depth, variety and all culinary aspects

The Menu: menu here; prix fixe is 28€ to 35€ for lunch

— 3 Place Clément Ader, 75016; website

