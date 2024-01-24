Midweek Distractions 1/24/24: Paris Fashion Week & Women Dressing Women

Every year I forget just how many Paris Fashion Weeks there are. There are the haute couture shows, the ready-to-wear shows, and the menswear shows. Each category gets two shows per year, one for spring/summer, and one for fall/winter. Last week was Menswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025, and this week we have the Haute Couture collections for Spring/Summer 2024. The January shows are some of the best events in Paris in the winter , and, for many, one of the main reasons to visit Paris in the colder months after the Christmas cheer has worn off.

Each year, these shows offer some hints to what people will be wearing in the coming months. I’ll be sharing more in the coming days on this Fashion Week and what it could mean for your wardrobe. (Here’s a hint: This PFW is definitely for the girlies.) So far, it doesn’t look like the French fashion trends I spotted in the fall are going to hold up. But that may be for the best. (I’m really ready for chartreuse to go away.)

In the meantime, you can learn more about the history of Paris Fashion Week here. Or you could read up on the practice of “surrogate shopping” for luxury goods to save money. We’ve also got more practical recommendations for dressing in classic French style, both for women and for men. And if you’re looking ahead to warmer weather, we’ve got suggestions for transitioning into spring with French fashion. If you’re in Paris now, you can get a head start on shopping by taking advantage of Les Soldes, the national sales, which are currently in progress.

If you want to admire some haute couture without flying to France, there’s still a month left to explore the Women Dressing Women exhibition at the Met, which showcases the works of women designers throughout the last century.

Despite some questionable choices made by the Oscar nominating committee this year (vengeance for Greta!), the Academy seemed to be truly swept away by a certain French language film. Anatomy of a Fall (which Andrea Meyer reviewed for us here) is up for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. If you haven’t yet seen it, you can stream it on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

