9 Affordable & Charming Parisian AirBnbs Under $100

Paris is home to some of the most special hotels in the world, but they come with a hefty price tag. While everyone would love to stay at Plaza Athénée like Carrie Bradshaw, it just isn’t a reality for most people. A Paris AirBnb is surely the best alternative, and often an even more adventurous choice with prices that you simply cannot beat (a nice hotel room is way over $100 a night). You will often get a real apartment decorated by real Parisians according to their own taste… what could be better?

Your choices for Paris Airbnbs are endless, ranging from a typical artist loft to a Haussmannian apartment with Eiffel Tower views, or even an Airbnb with its own private garden. But, fair warning, if you’re looking for affordable Airbnbs in Paris, your best bet is likely a small studio with a sofa-bed.

Artist’s Studio Duplex, $88 per night

This quaint duplex makes you want to sing a song straight out of “La Bohème.” Outfitted in a contemporary bobo-hipster style reminiscent of early 19th-century Paris, the well-preserved rental unit features original steel and stonework. Located in a semi-private inner courtyard in the Marais neighborhood (truly a prime location), it is also part of a building that once belonged to the great Parisian renovation architect Baron Haussmann. This duplex is a steal for just $85 a night, fitting four guests (which is why it is often booked quite far in advance.)

Guest reviews: “Jean’s space was beautiful and it felt like we were living like locals. The location was incredibly local to the metro, which we used the whole time, and the bars right down the street were perfect for nightcaps. The accommodation was better than we’d even expected, and the privacy was nice.” – Natalie

One-Bedroom in Vincennes, $83 per night

Sometimes you need to get out just outside of Paris to get the best deal. This traditional Parisian-style rental unit looks like it could belong in the city center, but it is actually located 15 minutes from central Paris and 30 minutes by direct train from Disneyland. The south-facing apartment has basic amenities and a full living room, kitchen, and bedroom. There’s even a fireplace and a balcony for those looking to live out their dream of being a true a Parisian local.

Guest reviews: “Maxime’s apartment was the perfect place for a few days in Paris. It was clean and super comfortable with everything we needed. There are plenty of great restaurants and the area was really lovely with lots to see and do. Very close to the subway which takes you straight into Paris central. We loved our stay, thank you Maxime!” – Chelsea

Cozy Studio in Batignolles, $77 per night

This modern studio belongs on the pages of a magazine with a truly picture-perfect minimalist design. While it does feature a full kitchen with modern amenities, this private room is a little like a hotel, with just one large room with a bed, television, desk and chair, and armoire. While this is not ideally located, the apartment is located on a lively street with an array of popular bars and restaurants nearby, as well as the weekend puces.

Guest reviews: “It was a lovely little apartment with a very nice style. The situation was great and there are good connections to the city center. The restaurant below the apartment (Italian) is highly recommended.” – Ali

Large Central Paris Apartment – with a cat, $72 per night

If you want a cheap apartment in Paris, you might have to do some work — like feed a cat (her name is Tabata) and take out its litter. This beautiful apartment is in a great location, 5 minutes from the nearest metro station at Quai de la Rapée in the 11ème arrondissement. The stylish Haussmannian space includes a full bedroom, decorated with an array of antique furniture and a simple kitchen. There is also access to a balcony to enjoy a morning coffee.

Guest reviews: “Sophia was an amazing host. She was super helpful and friendly. The Airbnb is gorgeous for a couples getaway. The Parisian style balcony and Patisserie Boulangerie really give you the perfect Parisian experience. The flat is walking distance from the Pompidou and there are cinemas nearby too. I recommend visiting Saint Paul’s village which is about a 5-10 min walk from the flat, on that street there’s lots of lovely vintage shops. There’s pretty much everything you need from metro stops and supermarkets within 10- 15 minute walking distance!” – Lola

Studio in Heart of Marais, $84 per night

This listing is a clean and well-lighted Marais apartment located in a fourth-floor walkup. Refurbished, the vacation rental has a well-equipped kitchen, a bright living room filled with natural light, a private bathroom, and a small office space with free wifi. This apartment is the perfect place for a digital nomad looking to work while also being in a great location. This particular location is surrounded by some of the best gastronomy establishments, bars, and boutiques in all of Paris.

Guest reviews: “Lavy’s place is an absolute gem, it was the perfect place to spend a week in Paris. It had great metro links to anywhere in Paris, as well as Disneyland Paris. The flat itself was nice, clean and cozy, and it was lovely being able to cook. (Wifi was also extremely stable and fast) Would thoroughly recommend it for a city-break!” – Anthony

Minimalist Studio in Montmartre, $90 per night

If we had to choose a balcony in Paris, it would be this one — looking out directly towards two beautiful Haussmannian buildings. This studio has just about everything one needs: a bed, sofa-bed, television, small kitchen, and two striped beach chairs! The location is made even better being that it is an 8 min walk from the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, and 3 minutes from the Lamarc-Caulaincourt metro station.

Guest reviews: “Christian’s place is well located, within walking distance to many Montmarte landmarks (Sacre Coeur). The apartment is a clean, well equipped, bright studio apartment on the top floor (5th) of a bldg but with access to elevator – a definite perk especially in Paris. I stayed in Christian’s place for 2 weeks and was living comfortably. Wifi was good, kitchen is well equipped and there is a washer in the unit and you have your own private balcony so fantastic for an extended stay.

Christian is a fantastic host, very responsive to any questions you may have!” – Jannie

Quaint Romantic Studio with Bathtub in Voltaire, $88 per night

When you stay in Paris, you’re probably looking for a place that screams Paris. This cute little studio whispers it. What is likely to have been a chambre de bonne has been refurbished into a cozy apartment. And the small size of this private room didn’t stop the owner from putting in a bathtub, washing machine, and an array of vintage furnishings. This small space in the 11ème is simply perfect as far as affordable Paris Airbnbs go, and located within walking distance of an array of curious landmarks including the Père Lachaise Cemetery.

Guest reviews: “We had lovely time staying at the apartment. It was conveniently located in a quiet road and had everything you needed. Tastefully decorated throughout, it made our trip really memorable. Justine is a good communicator, gave us precise instructions on how to get to the place and to get into the apartment. Would like to come back next time again! Great host. Highly recommended.” – Kahori

Eclectic Studio on Île Saint-Louis, $98 per night

You may not be staying at the Ritz, but this studio is just as good! Its large windows and wooden beams are all one can dream of in Paris. This spacious studio features a full-sized kitchen with an oven and island, as well as a television and a sofa bed. And don’t worry about paying for the Metro; this great location within walking distance of the Notre Dame will make for an unforgettable vacation when you visit Paris.

Guest reviews: “Lovely home in a quaint and serene neighborhood. The apartment is small but very sufficient for one or two people. Has useful amenities like an iron, microwave, free coffee and a coffee machine (love!), a washing machine and more. The pullout couch bed was surprisingly comfortable and easy to operate. The stairs can be a pain for carrying luggage but you only have to do it twice. Fully recommend this place.” – Phidelia

Full-studio in the 16ème, $100 per night

Situated within one of the chicest and safest areas in Paris, the 16th arrondissement, this studio is an excellent staring point to explore all of Paris. Located close to the iconic Eiffel Tower, this rental unit will offer you natural light and Eiffel Tower views all day and night. The studio features a sofa bed, kitchen, and a work space with a desk. There is also a modern bathroom. The design, too, feels local and lived in.

Guest reviews: “Elsa made things nice and easy for us by sending an email with all the info we could possibly need + more. She gave recommendations of restaurants, attractions, bakeries etc. not to mention a beautiful welcome gift of goodies. Absolutely gorgeous little studio in a beautiful location-highly recommend.” – Samantha

Frequently Asked Questions – Cheap Airbnbs Paris

Airbnbs in Paris average at $106 per night for rooms, $259 per night for homes, and $242 per night on average. (Per Airbnb.) Prices will of course vary between a budget Airbnb and a luxury Airbnb, with the best Paris Airbnbs going for a premium.

Why are Airbnbs so expensive in Paris?

Since Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world, it can be a challenge to find cheap Airbnbs in Paris, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible!

Can Airbnb be cheaper than renting?

Renting Airbnbs in Paris long term can be commensurate to renting an apartment, especially if you take advantage of any weekly discount or monthly discount offered by the host.

