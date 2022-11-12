If you’re looking for a French dessert that’s not sure to knock people’s socks off this holiday season for it’s cool color and unusual, sweet taste that goes perfectly with a cup of after-dinner coffee, look no farther than this recipe for Pink Praline Tart, a specialty of the French city of Lyon.

You might already be familiar with pralines, typically hazelnuts or almonds coated in a special sugar mixture. But this recipe is unique because it uses pralines roses. In this video, Chef Stephane of French Cooking Academy shows you how to make the simple, but delicious, dessert.

All you need to wow your guests, is some sweet shortcrust pastry dough, cream, and, of course, some pink pralines. While you blind bake the crust (AKA, bake it before putting the filling in), grind the pralines, mix with cream and warm the entire thing to about 235°F in order to caramelize the mixture. Then pour into the crust, let sit, and badda-bing, you’ve got a delicious, Instagrammable dessert.

