Are you planning on going to France soon? If you are planning on flying to the "vieux continent" anyways, why not make a stop between the US and Paris and take the opportunity to discover an often forgotten hidden gem of French overseas territories?

French Polynesia, a French territory paradise

French Polynesia is made up of 118 islands in the middle of the South Pacific. The Islands are small, but spread over a huge area, equivalent to the surface of the European Union! French Polynesia is a French Territory, however it has its own autonomy and even has its own president.

The climate is tropical, with a pleasant temperature of around 26° C throughout the year, gently cooled by the Pacific winds.