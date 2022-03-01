by
Émilie Assoun
[Sponsored article] As winter keeps going on, we’ve recently found ourselves dreaming about Tropical places, sun and hot water. Are you planning on going to France soon? If you are planning on flying to the “vieux continent” anyways, why not make a stop between the US and Paris and take the opportunity to discover an often forgotten hidden gem of French overseas territories?
We’ve already shared with you our top 10 tropical French speaking getaways here. Today, the affordable airline French bee tells us about French Polynesia.
French Polynesia is made up of 118 islands in the middle of the South Pacific. The Islands are small, but spread over a huge area, equivalent to the surface of the European Union! French Polynesia is a French Territory, however it has its own autonomy and even has its own president.
The climate is tropical, with a pleasant temperature of around 26° C throughout the year, gently cooled by the Pacific winds.
As said above, French Polynesia’s surface is incredibly wide. The islands are divided into five archipelagos.
☀ The Society Islands: this archipelago includes the Windward Islands (Tahiti and Moorea) and the Leeward Islands (Huahine, Raiatea, Tahaa, Bora Bora, Maupiti)
☀ The Tuamotu Archipelago, which includes not less than seventy-six islands spread over 20,000 km2.
☀ The Gambier Archipelago consists of five high islands and eighteen motu (islets) together in one single lagoon.
☀ The Austral Archipelago includes five islands and benefits from a gentler and cooler climate.
☀ The Marquises Archipelago, in which you’ll be amazed by its vertiginous summits, archaeological treasures and ocean without coral reef.
Even though French Polynesia is known and loved for its stunning weather and limpid water, there’s more to it for you to enjoy. French bee has prepared you a travel guide:
If you’re in French Polynesia, take an initiation course to “wa’a”, or canoeing the Polynesian way. You won’t regret it! Then, take a swim with manta rays and black tip sharks. French Polynesia is also famous for its underwater scene, so while you’re here, take your masks and snorkels for an exceptional snorkeling experience and/or scuba diving. The area also offers incredible surfing spots!
Polynesian culture is a legacy of their Ma’ohi ancestors. Music, dance, flowers, surfing and tattoos, that’s Polynesia. Tahitians are extremely generous, spontaneous, friendly, and believe in welcoming a traveler with kindness and hospitality.
Shout out to all our foodies here: French Polynesia is a real garden of Eden, where European and Asian influences mix with the traditional to make you discover exceptional flavors using local fruits, vegetables and fish. French bee has made us a list of typical Polynasian meals:
To make you even more ready, French bee has made a list of Tahitian words for you to get ready to meet locals:
👉 Hello: Ia ora na
👉 Welcome: Maeva
👉 Bye: Nana
👉 Thank you: Mauruuru
👉 Enjoy your meal: Tama’a Maita’i