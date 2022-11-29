[Sponsored article] Good news! French bee, the Dubreuil group’s smart cost airline, has announced the imminent opening of a new route connecting France and the United States. After opening a Paris-San Francisco route, then Paris-New York and finally Paris-Los Angeles, the French airline continues its conquest of the United States, and arrives in Miami.
And as usual, the airline promises low prices: a one-way Miami-Paris flight will be available from $311. Yes, you read that right.
The inauguration of the route will take place on Thursday, December 15.
Then, French bee will offer three flights per week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing from Miami at 9pm and arriving in Paris the next day at 11:40am. For the return trip, the flights will leave Paris at 2:30 pm and arrive in Miami at 6:45 pm.
As for all other routes, French bee guarantees particularly attractive fares and the latest generation of aircraft, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly. The Paris-Miami route will be operated by one of the airline’s five Airbus A350s. These aircraft, directly inspired by nature, consume significantly less fuel than other aircraft, with CO² emissions reduced by 25% per seat compared to older generation aircraft.
In the cabin, it promises a comfortable and serene flight. The A350-900 has the quietest cabin on the market, with noise reduced by four compared with a previous generation aircraft. And, thanks to its full LED lighting, offers a soothing lighting atmosphere that varies according to the different phases of flight.
As usual, French bee offers three categories of tickets for your Miami-Paris flight:
Note that French bee is committed, regardless of the category of your ticket, to offering you tickets that are “100% exchangeable and 100% modifiable up to 1.5 hours before the flight’s departure.”
With tickets starting at $311, Paris has never been so close to Miami!
French bee also offers flights to Paris from New York starting at $227, from San Francisco starting at $263 and from Los Angeles starting at $301.
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.