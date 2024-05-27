Exploring International Education in Paris: Embrace the Ermitage Way of Life 

[Sponsored article] Nestled in the historic town of Maisons-Laffitte, just 20 kilometres from the vibrant heart of Paris, Ermitage International School annually attracts numerous expatriate families.

A Top Choice for Expatriate Families

Since its creation in 1941, Ermitage International School has been a paragon of academic excellence and global education. Its K-12 bilingual curriculum, IB program, excellent location, and cultural diversity make Ermitage a first choice for expatriates settling in France.

A Diverse Learning Community

At Ermitage International School, diversity is not just celebrated; it is embedded in everyday life. With over 1,500 students from around the world, representing 72 nationalities, Ermitage fosters an inclusive environment where students from different backgrounds come together to learn, grow, and flourish. From kindergarten through high school, Ermitage offers a bilingual curriculum through its French programs and its prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) programs in English.

An Educational Journey for Every Stage of Development

The Ermitage international experience begins at the age of 3 and continues until the age of 18, with each stage offering a curriculum adapted to the development of its pupils. Primary school (3-10 years), collège (11-13 years) and lycée (14-18 years) welcome students enrolled in the French bilingual programs. The International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program (11 – 15 years) and IB Diploma Program (16 – 18 years) are taught in English. This approach allows each student to benefit from a high degree of flexibility in their academic pathway, as well as personalized support and guidance at every stage.

Empowering Students Through International Baccalaureate Programs

Ermitage International School is one of the few schools in France offering both IB and French programs. The world-renowned IB programs take a student-centered approach to developing curious, knowledgeable, and caring individuals. With small class sizes allowing for personalized attention, students engage in rigorous study in a diverse range of subjects, including English and French courses tailored to all levels of ability.

Beyond the Classroom: Enriching Experiences

At Ermitage, education goes far beyond the confines of the traditional classroom. The school’s academic curriculum is complemented by a diverse range of cultural and athletic activities. From horse riding to golf to tennis, students have the opportunity to explore their passions, foster independence, and develop a global mindset. These extracurricular activities not only enhance the educational experience, but also cultivate values of productivity, teamwork, and open-mindedness.

Creating a Home Away from Home

For students aged 11 and over, Ermitage offers the choice of either day or boarding school, providing a supportive and stimulating environment for both. Boarding students, in particular, have the opportunity to immerse themselves in French life while enjoying the comforts of a home in Maisons-Laffitte. With easy access to Paris and its cultural attractions, as well as the vibrant local community, Ermitage boarders enjoy the best of both worlds: academic excellence and a thriving social life. Its boarding houses are not only a meeting place for students from different backgrounds and nationalities, but also a vibrant hub of life and sharing. This experience further enhances students’ cultural exchanges and international outlook.

Equestrian Excellence: A Unique Offering

With two dedicated equestrian programs, Ermitage International School is the ideal environment for passionate horse riders from all over the world, looking to hone their riding skills while benefiting from a strong academic program. Located in Maisons-Laffitte, renowned as the ‘City of Horses’, Ermitage enjoys exceptional nearby facilities including stables, top-tier riding arenas, and access to 65km of bridleways in the adjacent forest. The Ermitage’s equestrian programs offer a unique and rewarding experience for riders of all levels, with weekly dedicated lessons, coaching, and competition opportunities.

Discover Ermitage International School

To learn more about Ermitage International School and its educational opportunities, you can explore its website or contact the admissions coordinators at [email protected]. Whether you are looking for a bilingual education, international exposure, or a supportive community for your child, Ermitage is committed to providing an exceptional learning experience that extends far beyond the classroom. Join tomorrow’s global leaders at Ermitage International School.

—

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.