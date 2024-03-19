Enjoy all the Benefits of Bilingual Education at Dallas International School

[Sponsored Article] By offering a unique bilingual education to students from kindergarten (age 2 and up) through high school in English and French, Dallas International School teaches a solid foundation of skills that covers all the fundamentals offered by other prestigious private schools, while giving students the advantage of acquiring a second and third language throughout their school career.

Unique Multilingual and Multicultural Academic Programs

Dallas International School (DIS) follows the French national curriculum and the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills guidelines in elementary and middle school. In high school, students choose one of two baccalaureate programs – the French Baccalaureate or the International Baccalaureate – for their final two years. Both programs consist of rigorous, worldwide, pre-university courses designed to meet the needs of highly motivated high school students.

From kindergarten through 12th grade, DIS students are introduced to a global perspective through unique multilingual and multicultural academic programs. Students grow up in an international environment and challenge themselves, explore their creativity, and increase their confidence and metacognitive skills by learning in two or more languages.

Evolving in an International Environment

The world is interconnected as never before. We need to ensure that our young people are able to navigate this reality. At DIS, students are used to rubbing shoulders with people from all over the world. They are used to working together with people different from themselves, speaking different languages, and embracing different cultures. Teachers also represent many nationalities, across different continents and cultures. DIS’ students absorb the spirit of the world from an early age, and this becomes a natural way of thinking for DIS students. They become mature, open-minded thinkers, able to cope in many different and challenging contexts.

Mastery of French, English, and one or more other modern languages is a crucial factor in the success of future global citizens. Learning another language is not just about opening the essential doors of communication; it’s also about discovering our own way of seeing the world, approaching problems, and finding solutions to them. Multilingual students know that there is more than one way. They are open to others, which means they have greater empathy and understanding. They can synthesize what they learn in their different language courses, approaching academic content from different angles. This is an undeniable advantage Dallas International School offer to its students over other monolingual schools.

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.