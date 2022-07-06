The Marseillaise will once again ring out in Central Park on July 14th. Just like last year, the French Consulate General in New York is organizing a big Bastille Day party in the heart of Manhattan to celebrate the French national holiday. French Consul Jérémie Robert promises that “It will be even better this year!” He says, “It‘s a unique place, the best place to celebrate France in New York and to illustrate the strength of France’s relationship with New York. After last year’s success, we wanted to repeat the experience and go even further with more people, more artists and, of course, a free party open to all.”

Start With a Bang

The festivities will begin at 6pm with the Lafayette Cadets band directed by Jacques LeTalon and after a few words from the Consul and Gérard Epelbaum, President of the Committee of French and French-speaking Associations of New York (CAFUSA), singer Marie Viapiano will perform, as she did last year, the French and American national anthems.

At 6:30pm, violinists Virgil Boutellis and Daniel Rafimayeri and oboist Adam Leites will (re)introduce the audience to pieces from the French classical repertoire to accompany the performance of New York contemporary FlexN dancer Cal Hunt and hip hop dancer Jai’Quin Coleman.

Molière in the Park

Bastille Day will also celebrate the 400th anniversary of Molière’s – the French dramaturge – birth this year. At 7pm, the Molière in the Park company – which has been performing Molière’s plays in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park throughout the month of May – will perform an excerpt from Sganarelle ou le Cocu imaginaire. “It’s so great to have Molière in English, with American actors! They are extraordinary, it will be an important moment,” Jérémie Robert enthuses.

Jazz, disco, electro

The theater troupe will then leave the stage to the jazz singer, China Moses. The Californian singer, daughter of Del Dee Bridgewater, will perform classics such as “La Vie En Rose,” “La Javanaise” and “J’ai Deux Amours.”

At 8:30pm, the French electro-pop singer DeLaurentis, who is in New York for the occasion, will perform several songs from her new album “Unica” as well as adaptations of Piaf, Gainsbourg and Christophe classics. Dancer Cal Hunt will choreograph Ravel’s famous Bolero revisited by DeLaurentis.

Finally, we will dance with DJ Joachim Garraud, acclaimed electro music producer. “He will set the stage on fire with 100% French disco,” promises the Consul. “The artists will perform the most important pieces of French musical history: classical, jazz, disco, electro… They will put a New York touch to them! They will make France shine by showing New Yorkers France’s great musical legacy.”

Special Contest

During the evening, the winners of the lottery organized by the Consulate will be announced. To enter the contest, click here. The top prize is two round-trip tickets to France with La Compagnie, the All-Business-Class airline; the second prize is a double magnum of Château d’Esclans 2019 (3L); and third prize is a $200 voucher for a meal concocted by Chef Pascal at the Bistro Vendôme restaurant.

Meet on July 14 at Rumsey Plaifield, 69th Street & 5th Avenue from 6pm to 10pm. Admission is free, on a first come, first served basis!

Happy Bastille Day!