Need a French poem to impress your date or S.O.? Love is in the air and here at Frenchly, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven love poems to read that’ll sweep anyone off their feet.

1. Roman by Arthur Rimbaud

A nostalgic reverie of young love. Read the full poem here.

2. Le pont Mirabeau by Guillaume Apollinaire

The Mirabeau bridge was made famous when Apollinaire published the poem of the same name, after breaking up with the painter Marie Laurencin. Read the full poem here.

3. Les Pas by Paul Valéry

Sometimes, good things are worth the wait. Read the full poem here.

4. Nous dormirons ensemble by Louis Aragon

When you know, you just know. Read the full poem here.

5. À une passante by Charles Baudelaire

Baudelaire wrote this poem about a missed encounter with a woman he saw on the street. In retrospect, he could have just said hi. Read the full poem here.

6. Green by Paul Verlaine

Paul Verlaine had a famously spicy ongoing relationship with another famous poet of the time, Arthur Rimbaud, and this poem came from a collection originally dedicated to Rimbaud. Read the full poem here.

7. Apparition by Stéphane Mallarmé

Mallarmé wrote this poem at only twenty about his future wife, who appears to her as a reincarnation of his late mother. But don’t let the mommy issues get in the way of enjoying this stunner. Read the full poem here.

Featured image: Stock Photos from Masson/Shutterstock