Frenchly is in the mood this year for your true love stories! We want to hear from you, our readers, about someone, something or somewhere you fell hard in love with in France. It might be a cat you adopted and brought back to the States. Or a particular ice cream that made you swoon. Or the French one who got away…but you never forgot.

Starting on February 1st, 2023 until midnight on February 12th, Frenchly will be accepting submissions for “30 Word French Love Stories.” Five winners will be selected with first, second, and third place winners and two runners up. Contestants must submit their entries here, at this link, but may also tweet or DM their 30 word French love stories on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. We will be scouring all our socials for entries and checking our entries mailbox for winning stories. Make sure you tag us @frenchlydoesit and use the hashtag #30wordFrenchlovestories.

Winners will each receive a signed advance reader copy of Editor-in-Chief Caitlin Shetterly’s forthcoming novel, Pete and Alice in Maine, from Harper Books. And winning stories will be published on Frenchly on Valentine’s Day.

We look forward to reading your French love stories! Click here to submit or fill in the form here:

Happy Valentine’s Day from the entire team at Frenchly.

Caitlin Shetterly is the Editor-in-Chief of Frenchly. She is also the author of 4 books: Fault Lines, Made for You and Me, Modified and the upcoming novel, Pete and Alice in Maine, which will be published on July 4th, 2023 by Harper Books. She is a native daughter and she lives with her two sons and husband in an old house on the coast of Maine.